HSBC plans to issue US$2.5 billion perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities

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HSBC cancels work from home for frontline staff in Hong Kong: Bloomberg
10-03-2026 16:24 HKT
HSBC's Peter Wong proposes an IPO Connect scheme within GBA
03-03-2026 17:55 HKT
HSBC's net interest income up 6 percent to US$34.8 billion last year
25-02-2026 16:48 HKT
HSBC annual profit falls on impairments, raises key target
25-02-2026 12:11 HKT
HSBC's plan to privatize Hang Seng Bank approved by court
23-01-2026 17:18 HKT
HSBC expects HK property prices to grow 7pc this year
22-01-2026 17:54 HKT