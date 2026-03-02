Hang Seng Bank relaunches fixed-rate mortgage plan, with 2.73pc rate for first three years

Read More
Hang Seng Bank shareholders approve HSBC's HK$106 billion buyout proposal
08-01-2026 20:17 HKT
Hang Seng shareholders gather, some discontent with buyout price
08-01-2026 15:44 HKT
Hang Seng to be removed from multiple indexes if privatisation approved
30-12-2025 18:57 HKT
HSBC hails China's 'investable and indispensable' role in global markets
01-09-2025 17:03 HKT
HSBC fined $4.2m for disclosure infractions
26-08-2025 18:14 HKT
Hang Seng launches $3b buyback after slump
31-07-2025 16:55 HKT
Hang Seng profit plunges 30pc on provisions, credit losses
30-07-2025 16:27 HKT