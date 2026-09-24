logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

The Wings of State: How the official aircraft of China and the US reflect divergent philosophies of power

CHINA
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(Photo from Xinhua)
(Photo from Xinhua)

When world leaders take to the skies, their aircraft serve as much more than a secure means of transportation; they act as floating ambassadors, projecting the national image and technological prowess. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While both Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump travel in highly customized Boeing 747s, the operational philosophies, cabin configurations, and levels of transparency behind China's special plane and the world-famous Air Force One reveal fundamentally different approaches to statecraft.

Temporary transformations versus permanent duty

The most striking difference lies in how the two nations manage their presidential fleets. China does not maintain a permanent, dedicated fleet of aircraft solely for its head of state. 

Instead, when a state visit is scheduled, the Civil Aviation Administration of China coordinates with Air China to temporarily requisition a plane from its active commercial fleet. 

Approximately 20 days prior to departure, the aircraft is handed over to the 34th Transport Aviation Division of the People's Liberation Army Air Force for rigorous safety inspections and temporary cabin retrofitting, which includes removing regular seating. 

Once the diplomatic mission concludes, the aircraft is restored to its original commercial configuration and returned to civilian service. 

Former Chinese diplomatic protocol officials have noted that this flexible arrangement avoids wasting resources, prevents the perception of special privileges, and mitigates the maintenance risks associated with leaving a complex aircraft idle for long periods.

In contrast, Air Force One is a permanent, dedicated military asset. The current primary fleet consists of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B aircraft, designated by the US military as VC-25A. 

These planes are permanently equipped with advanced defense, communication, and living facilities, and they remain in a continuous state of high combat readiness, never participating in commercial aviation.

(File Photo from AFP)
(File Photo from AFP)

A shared preference for the Boeing 747 family

Despite their operational differences, both nations favor the double-decker, four-engine Boeing 747 family for their supreme leaders.

In recent years, China has upgraded President Xi's travel arrangements from the older Boeing 747-400 to Boeing’s final passenger flagship, the Boeing 747-8I Intercontinental. 

Meanwhile, as the US awaits the delayed delivery of its next-generation VC-25B fleet to replace the aging 30-year-old VC-25A models, the American presidency has utilized a customized Boeing 747-8I—originally acquired from the Qatari royal family—as a transitional aircraft, offering faster speeds and longer flight range.

(File Photo from Xinhua)
(File Photo from Xinhua)
(File Photo from Xinhua)
(File Photo from Xinhua)

Divergent designs for cabin life

The interior layouts of the two aircraft reflect their differing organizational structures. President Xi’s aircraft features a strict four-zone layout. 

The forward cabin serves as the presidential suite, complete with living quarters, an office, and a bedroom.

The middle cabin is reserved for minister-level and senior officials, while the mid-rear section accommodates departmental officials and security personnel. 

The rear of the aircraft is designated for media reporters and general staff. 

Air Force One, on the other hand, operates as a three-story, 4,000-square-foot flying White House. It is designed as a fortress capable of surviving nuclear electromagnetic pulses, radiation, and missile threats. 

The aircraft features a presidential suite, a dedicated conference room, an operating room staffed by a traveling physician, and two galleys capable of serving 100 meals at a time. 

To ensure complete autonomy in any territory, it is equipped with mid-air refueling capabilities, built-in airstairs, and automated baggage loaders.

(File Photo from AFP)
(File Photo from AFP)
(File Photo from AFP)
(File Photo from AFP)

Secrecy versus global branding

The two aircraft also project vastly different public images. 

The technical specifications and interior details of the Chinese presidential aircraft remain closely guarded secrets. 

Externally, the plane retains the standard commercial livery of Air China, featuring the familiar blue-and-white fuselage, the national flag, and the artistic phoenix logo. 

Conversely, the White House maintains a dedicated, public web page detailing the history and performance of Air Force One. 

Painted in iconic baby blue and white, with the words "United States of America," the American flag, and the presidential seal prominent on its fuselage, the plane is designed to be instantly recognizable worldwide as a symbol of American authority.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.
Beijingers eye Xi-Trump summit for trade relief, stable ties
CHINA
1 hour ago
Rare earth materials sit on displayed at the exhibition on China’s manufacturing achievements, at the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's rare earths dominance to overshadow Trump's talks with Xi
CHINA
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak as Xi arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A diplomatic split screen as Trump and Xi meet
CHINA
4 hours ago
Li Jiaqi, a prominent livestreamer known for selling beauty and cosmetic products, hosts a livestream at a studio at the headquarters of MeiONE in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's 'Lipstick King' confronts slower growth, AI disruption in livestream shopping
CHINA
6 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
CHINA
7 hours ago
3 Chinese women rescued in Pattaya after being held, assaulted by 4 Chinese men
CHINA
16 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranians walk past an anti-Trump billboard along a street in Tehran on September 23, 2026.
Iranian flight lands in China despite US sanctions threat: tracker
CHINA
22 hours ago
Wind turbines stand on a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted
CHINA
23 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi heads to US for talks with Trump: state media
CHINA
23-09-2026 17:33 HKT
China's Central Military Commission member Liu Zhenli arrives for the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo
China's purges of top military commanders spur questions about war-waging ability
CHINA
23-09-2026 17:25 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
12 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.