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CHINA

Six-year-old Chinese girl sets world record with Rubik's Cube

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Erno Rubik, the creator of the puzzle, solves a Rubik's cube as he poses during the world's largest Rubik's Cube championship in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Erno Rubik, the creator of the puzzle, solves a Rubik's cube as he poses during the world's largest Rubik's Cube championship in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

A six-year-old Chinese girl has set a new women's world record for solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in just over four seconds, state media reported.

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Young speedcuber Lian Yunzhi broke the women's 3x3 average world record twice this month at two World Cube Association certified competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

She posted averages of 4.52 and 4.27 seconds, after solving the Rubik's Cube five times.

Lian, who is from Chengdu, is "the first female speedcuber to average under 4.5 seconds", CCTV added.

A video CCTV posted showed the small girl wearing a red gingham bow on her head as she deftly turned and twisted a Rubik's Cube.

After solving the puzzle she places the cube on the table, claps her hands and pumps a fist into the air.

Nicknamed "Zhizhi", Lian was first introduced to the Rubik's Cube after being enrolled into a class as a child -- one of various extracurriculars alongside dance and music lessons, her mother Lin Yangxi, told local media outlets.

Lin "gradually realised" that cubing was an "excellent activity for fostering a child's comprehensive abilities" and shifted her focus towards it, she told Chengdu's Red Star News.

Her daughter has now mastered over 1,300 Rubik's Cube solving algorithms, practising daily for two to three hours, Lin said.

Photos from Red Star News showed Lian's trophies displayed on a shelf in her home.

"Solving a Rubik's Cube improves focus, memory, logical thinking, spatial awareness, and helps develop a healthy mindset toward winning and losing," Lin said.

"It's not just about blindly memorising formulas, but using logical reasoning to find optimal solutions," she added.

AFP

Six-year-oldChinese girlworld recordRubik's Cube

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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