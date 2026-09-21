Former Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong placed under investigation

Former Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong has been placed under disciplinary review and supervisory investigation for suspected serious violations of party discipline and state laws, according to an announcement on the official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

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Qin currently serves as a member of the Leading Party Members Group of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress. He is also an alternate member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Born in Jilin province with ancestral ties to Yulin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the 55-year-old Qin completed his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Tsinghua University.

He worked extensively in the state energy sector with China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation before taking up the post of deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation in 2017.

Qin entered regional government administration in March 2019, when he was appointed vice governor of Guangdong province and elevated to vice-ministerial rank.

In April 2021, he was transferred to Shenzhen to assume the role of mayor. Qin resigned from his mayoral post last month and was reassigned to the Leading Party Members Group of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee prior to the announcement of the inquiry.