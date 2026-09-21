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CHINA

China's Xi chairs Politburo; Central Committee plenum set for October 26-29

CHINA
48 mins ago
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China's Politburo held a meeting on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, with President Xi Jinping chairing discussions on internal party governance and discipline in preparation for an upcoming party conclave.

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The ruling Communist Party will hold a plenary session of its Central Committee in Beijing from October 26 to 29, the statement carried by Xinhua showed.

The meeting, to be centered around "several major issues concerning the sustained advancement of full ​and rigorous party self-governance", will bring together more than 300 full and alternate members of the Central Committee — the ​largest of the party's top decision-making bodies.

The whole party must "tackle and resolve well the prominent problems facing party-building, and consolidate and develop well the sound political situation that has taken shape in managing and governing the party", the official summary of the Politburo meeting showed on Monday.

Typically, seven Central Committee meetings, also known as plenums, are held ​between major party ​congresses, which convene ⁠twice a decade. The party's constitution requires at least one plenum to be held every year.

The October gathering would be the fifth plenum since the current Central Committee was formed in 2022.

(Reuters)

PolitburoCentral Committeeplenum

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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