China's Xi chairs Politburo; Central Committee plenum set for October 26-29

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China prioritises energy security, tech edge as Iran war fallout spreads
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China pledges to expand demand with more proactive polices in 2026
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China's yuan steady as investors anxiously await plenum communique
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China's Communist Party to hold Fourth Plenum on October 20-23
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Drone owners rush to offload devices ahead of Beijing ban
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Nvidia, OpenAI CEOs to attend Xi dinner at White House
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John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
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Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
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