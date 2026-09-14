logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's spy chief warns of national security risks from AI

CHINA
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo from Reuters)
(File Photo from Reuters)

The head of China's spy agency has warned that artificial intelligence endangers the country's national security, with foreign powers potentially using the technology to threaten social order.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Hostile forces" were abusing generative AI technologies to "fabricate political rumours and spread harmful information", Minister of State Security Chen Yixin wrote in an article published online on Sunday.

"They launch public opinion wars and cognitive warfare against China, directly threatening our political security, institutional security and ideological security," he said.

The warning comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington this month, with AI governance and safety set to be part of their discussions as calls mount for greater oversight of the technology.

US tech leaders have also called for slowing AI advances.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned on Saturday of the "reckless" speed of AI technology development, as worries mount over the risks of superintelligent computer systems.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman said he agreed with Amodei's assessment.

But Chen warned that AI was now "the main battleground for global technological competition and a new track for major power strategic rivalry".

He did not mention existential risks or putting the brakes on technological advances, but singled out Anthropic's Claude Mythos and OpenAI's ChatGPT-5.5-Cyber for their advanced hacking capabilities that potentially "pose serious risks to China's critical information infrastructure".

"Foreign intelligence agencies are deeply using technologies such as intelligent web crawlers, intelligent data mining, and intelligent profiling analysis to extensively collect and acquire sensitive information such as key national data, trade secrets, and citizens' personal privacy," Chen said.

The US-Iran war has also demonstrated AI's key role in the military, with better technology offering battlefield advantages, he said.

China must "ensure independent control of key core technologies" –- including the advanced computer chips vital to training AI models -- to secure its technology sovereignty, Chen wrote.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: online
HYROX Beijing criticized after female athlete continues race following incontinence
CHINA
13-09-2026 20:13 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping attends the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13, 2026. (AFP)
China's Xi proposes BRICS 'open-source AI zone'
CHINA
13-09-2026 16:39 HKT
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. (Reuters)
India's Modi and China's Xi push business links, border peace as ties revive
CHINA
13-09-2026 12:12 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. India's Ministry of External Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
China's Xi lands in Delhi for BRICS summit and talks with Modi
CHINA
12-09-2026 15:13 HKT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
India-China relations, from conflict to cautious thaw
CHINA
12-09-2026 13:03 HKT
Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP A woman looks at photographs of missing persons in the aftermath of flash floods, at the Tribhuvan University Teaching hospital in Kathmandu on August 30, 2026.
How China and Nepal are battling flood rumours online
CHINA
12-09-2026 12:32 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
CHINA
12-09-2026 11:54 HKT
Fire engines are seen near the Ocean Melody cargo ship (at rear) after a fire which killed 25 people aboard, at a shipyard in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province on September 10, 2026. (Photo by CNS / AFP) / - CHINA OUT
China says still investigating cause of deadly cargo ship fire
CHINA
11-09-2026 17:34 HKT
An employee holds Chinese Yuan notes next to an open cap of a car's fuel tank at a gas station in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
How China's oil majors helped Beijing prepare for an energy crisis
CHINA
11-09-2026 16:07 HKT
The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Micron says Taiwan workers to get up to 68 months' pay after strike threat
CHINA
11-09-2026 15:26 HKT
Lee Lok-tung
High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment
NEWS
11-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.