Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits China's Sichuan

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Japan earthquake injures dozens
23-08-2026 12:55 HKT
Five killed as part of village home in China's Sichuan collapses
19-08-2026 11:25 HKT
Nearly 13,000 displaced by deadly Indonesian quake await aid
17-08-2026 18:29 HKT
Colombian woman dies saving dog from earthquake
16-08-2026 17:58 HKT
Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 51, cuts roads
16-08-2026 12:31 HKT
Colombia rescuers find woman alive as quake death toll passes 200
12-08-2026 17:30 HKT
Powerful Colombia earthquake kills at least 111
10-08-2026 23:06 HKT
Major quake rocks Colombia and other countries, causing damage and injuries
10-08-2026 21:50 HKT
After the quake came the blast: Inside Japan's shopping mall disaster
29-07-2026 15:57 HKT