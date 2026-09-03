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CHINA

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits China's Sichuan

CHINA
1 hour ago
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An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Mianyang in China's Sichuan province at 7.39pm on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

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The center's preliminary report had said the earthquake was of approximately magnitude 5.2.

(Reuters)

SichuanEarthquakeMianyangquake

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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