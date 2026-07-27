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CHINA

Xi says China ready to further strengthen bilateral, multilateral strategic coordination with Brazil

CHINA
24 mins ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China stands ready to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination with Brazil.

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Xi made the remarks during a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Xi said in recent years, the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and the alignment of the two countries' development strategies have made positive progress, which has played an important role in advancing the development of both nations and improving the well-being of the two peoples, while contributing valuable stability to a volatile international landscape.

Noting that this year marks the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, and that Brazil will usher in a key domestic political agenda, Xi said China stands ready to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination with Brazil, thus maintaining the positive momentum in building a China-Brazil community with a shared future.

Xi said that, in the face of new circumstances and challenges, China and Brazil, both important members of the Global South, should firmly stand on the right side of history, as well as the side of the progress of civilization, and play a greater constructive role in reforming and improving the global governance system, and upholding international fairness and justice.

The two sides should jointly promote the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, chart the right course for cooperation, maintain the momentum of unity, deliver more outcomes, and write a new chapter of solidarity and self-reliance for the Global South, he said.

China, Xi said, highly values Brazil's international status and important influence, and supports Brazil in safeguarding its sovereignty and independence, opposing external interference, and contributing to maintaining regional and world peace and stability.

Lula said Brazil and China have made positive progress in building a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet, with cooperation across various fields advancing rapidly. Bilateral trade has reached a new record high, while the series of events under the Brazil-China Cultural Year has further strengthened the public foundation for friendship between the two peoples.

He said Brazil looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in such areas as artificial intelligence, energy and mineral resources, and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Brazil to diversify bilateral cooperation and deliver more fruitful outcomes.

Brazil congratulates China on the successful hosting of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and highly appreciates President Xi's vision of promoting open and inclusive international cooperation and global governance in artificial intelligence, he said.

Brazil stands ready to enhance multilateral coordination with China, uphold the authority of the United Nations, strengthen solidarity and cooperation within BRICS, firmly safeguard multilateralism, resolutely oppose power politics, adhere to resolving hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation, and jointly uphold international fairness and justice as well as world peace and stability, Lula added.

 

(Xinhua)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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