logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Typhoon Bavi lashes Japan's southern islands, Taiwan evacuates thousands

CHINA
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Strong wind rattles trees at a port as Typhoon Bavi passes through, in Ishigaki, Japan, July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Strong wind rattles trees at a port as Typhoon Bavi passes through, in Ishigaki, Japan, July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Typhoon Bavi pummelled Japan's southern Sakishima island chain with heavy rain and violent winds on Saturday as it headed towards Taiwan, prompting authorities to warn of the risks of floods and landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On the island of Ishigaki, part of Okinawa prefecture, small pieces of debris could be seen flying across empty streets, with only a scattering of vehicles braving the gale and rain.

Boats at a harbour rocked in the strong currents brought on by the large and strong storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 144 kph (90 mph) near its centre. Authorities issued a warning of gusts reaching up to 198 kph.

Flights and ferry services across Ishigaki, a popular tourist destination, remained suspended for all of Saturday. Airlines cancelled 345 flights, and more than 24,000 households in Okinawa lost power.

In neighbouring Taiwan, the government evacuated more than 14,000 people from mainly mountainous areas as the island shut down for the approach of Bavi to the north.

While Bavi, which is gradually weakening, will not make landfall on Taiwan, the government is taking precautions to prevent loss of life, given forecasts for almost 1 metre (3 feet) of rain in some areas.

Most of those evacuated were in areas in the north and east, with 920 international flights cancelled as well as all 280 domestic flights.

Almost all cities and counties across Taiwan declared a typhoon holiday for Saturday, closing any offices and schools that may have been open on the weekend. The main north-south high-speed rail line remained open but with reduced service.

In the capital Taipei's downtown area, there was blustery wind and rain with some people still out on the street.

"It's OK, it's not that serious," said Taipei resident Yeh Mao-hsiung, 68, out for a morning walk with his dog. "It's just a little bit more wind."

But in Taipei's Beitou neighbourhood in the foothills of the mountains surrounding the city, gusts of around 100 kph (60 mph) knocked down trees and swelled rivers.

Bavi is forecast to hit the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, home to 10 million people, early on Sunday.

In Wenzhou, Chen Qiuqin, in her 60s, walked through steady rain on her way to her parents' home to help them prepare for the approaching typhoon but said she was not too concerned given the government's preparations.

"I was worried about the flowerpots on my mother's balcony, so I'm going to help move them inside. My parents are both elderly and they're home alone, so I wasn't at ease," she said.

Reuters

Typhoon BaviJapansouthern islandsTaiwanevacuations

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Japan's Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attends his first press conference after he turned 18 at their Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2025, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Bill to secure Japan's imperial succession clears lower house
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo by CAROLINE GARDIN / AFP A script and manga pages of "Solitary Gourmet" from Jiro Taniguchi are seen during the filming of an episode of the TV drama series"Solitary Gourmet" at a tuna restaurant in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba prefecture on May 19, 2026.
Table for one: how Japan's 'Solitary Gourmet' became a TV hit
WORLD
10-07-2026 14:32 HKT
The logo of the Fast Retailing clothing brand Uniqlo is seen outside a branch in central Tokyo on April 9, 2026. AFP
Fast Retailing shares slide in Tokyo after Uniqlo operator's results, yen warning
FINANCE
10-07-2026 14:00 HKT
TOPSHOT - Statues outside Keelung's Dianji Temple are covered with protective tarpaulins ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Bavi in Keelung on July 10, 2026 (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)
Hundreds flee homes in Taiwan ahead of biggest typhoon in decades
CHINA
10-07-2026 12:27 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen rises as Japan encourages pension funds to invest in domestic assets
FINANCE
10-07-2026 11:35 HKT
A satellite image shows Typhoon Bavi as it churns in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2026. Reuters
Japan's southwestern islands on high alert as powerful Typhoon Bavi approaches
WORLD
10-07-2026 11:34 HKT
2 men arrested in Osaka for smuggling 25kg of gold hidden in lamps and chargers from HK
NEWS
10-07-2026 04:20 HKT
A well-wisher holds Japan's national flags during Emperor Naruhito's public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nearly 150 Japan academics oppose bill banning national flag desecration
WORLD
09-07-2026 17:53 HKT
Hang Seng Index fell 169 points to 24,030 at market close, Zhipu AI up 11 pc
FINANCE
09-07-2026 16:59 HKT
New Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long attends the inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS.
Taiwan central bank chief warns of AI bubble risk
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 16:27 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.