Typhoon Bavi lashes Japan's southern islands, Taiwan evacuates thousands

Typhoon Bavi pummelled Japan's southern Sakishima island chain with heavy rain and violent winds on Saturday as it headed towards Taiwan, prompting authorities to warn of the risks of floods and landslides.

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On the island of Ishigaki, part of Okinawa prefecture, small pieces of debris could be seen flying across empty streets, with only a scattering of vehicles braving the gale and rain.

Boats at a harbour rocked in the strong currents brought on by the large and strong storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 144 kph (90 mph) near its centre. Authorities issued a warning of gusts reaching up to 198 kph.

Flights and ferry services across Ishigaki, a popular tourist destination, remained suspended for all of Saturday. Airlines cancelled 345 flights, and more than 24,000 households in Okinawa lost power.

In neighbouring Taiwan, the government evacuated more than 14,000 people from mainly mountainous areas as the island shut down for the approach of Bavi to the north.

While Bavi, which is gradually weakening, will not make landfall on Taiwan, the government is taking precautions to prevent loss of life, given forecasts for almost 1 metre (3 feet) of rain in some areas.

Most of those evacuated were in areas in the north and east, with 920 international flights cancelled as well as all 280 domestic flights.

Almost all cities and counties across Taiwan declared a typhoon holiday for Saturday, closing any offices and schools that may have been open on the weekend. The main north-south high-speed rail line remained open but with reduced service.

In the capital Taipei's downtown area, there was blustery wind and rain with some people still out on the street.

"It's OK, it's not that serious," said Taipei resident Yeh Mao-hsiung, 68, out for a morning walk with his dog. "It's just a little bit more wind."

But in Taipei's Beitou neighbourhood in the foothills of the mountains surrounding the city, gusts of around 100 kph (60 mph) knocked down trees and swelled rivers.

Bavi is forecast to hit the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, home to 10 million people, early on Sunday.

In Wenzhou, Chen Qiuqin, in her 60s, walked through steady rain on her way to her parents' home to help them prepare for the approaching typhoon but said she was not too concerned given the government's preparations.

"I was worried about the flowerpots on my mother's balcony, so I'm going to help move them inside. My parents are both elderly and they're home alone, so I wasn't at ease," she said.

Reuters