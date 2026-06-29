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CHINA

Macau’s tourism sector sees robust growth in early 2026 amid surge in visitor spending and new attractions

CHINA
34 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Macau’s tourism sector sees robust growth in early 2026 amid surge in visitor spending and new attractions

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Macau's tourism industry has demonstrated strong momentum in the first half of 2026, driven by a surge in visitor arrivals, increased spending, and a wave of new cultural and entertainment offerings designed to prolong stays.

During an "Experience Macao" media briefing held by the Macao Government Tourism Office's Hong Kong representative on June 29, newly released statistics highlighted a flourishing travel sector. 

The city welcomed over 14.65 million visitors between January and April, representing a robust 13.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

This influx has directly translated into a significant economic boost, with total non-gaming visitor spending in the first quarter surging by 24.5 percent to reach 24.43 billion Macanese pataca. 

The upward trajectory continued through the spring, with May alone recording nearly 3.49 million visitor arrivals, a 3.4 percent year-on-year increase. Mainland China remains the dominant source market, contributing over 13.3 million visitors in the first five months of the year. 

Hong Kong ranked second with 3.8 million visitors, while other regional markets demonstrated impressive growth. Notably, tourist numbers from Thailand jumped by 54.9 percent, and arrivals from Taiwan increased by 27.6 percent. 

The city is also successfully encouraging longer visits. The number of overnight visitors reached 5.55 million between January and April, with these tourists staying an average of 2.2 days. 

During this same four-month period, local hotels accommodated over 4.86 million guests. 

To further stimulate the local economy and encourage visitors to explore beyond the main tourist hubs, authorities and integrated resorts have expanded a free "Leisure" bus service. 

Running on weekends until late July, these thematic routes conveniently connect major hotel properties with older community districts, allowing tourists to easily discover local culinary gems, historical sites, and distinctive neighborhood cultures. 

Additionally, premium travel options have been enhanced with cross-border private car services that offer point-to-point transfers from Hong Kong to Macau, complete with the convenience of onboard immigration clearance.

Beyond improved connectivity, Macau is actively enriching its summer entertainment landscape. 

The city is hosting major seasonal events such as the 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival and Macao Portugal Month, the latter featuring dozens of cultural and gastronomic celebrations. 

July will also bring a star-studded lineup of concerts and fan meetings, drawing international music fans to the city's arenas. 

For thrill-seekers and luxury travelers, the city has introduced new high-end experiences, including the "Dinner in the Sky" attraction at City of Dreams, which hovers 50 meters above the ground, alongside the continued success of the renowned aquatic theatrical show, The House of Dancing Water. 

These developments coincide with Macau further cementing its reputation as a premier global travel hub. 

The city was recently awarded the title of Asia’s Best Luxury Destination for 2026. It currently boasts 28 Forbes Five-Star hotels—the highest number in the world—and features 59 restaurants recognized in the latest Michelin Guide, reinforcing its dual status as a world heritage site and a creative city of gastronomy. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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