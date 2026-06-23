Xi rallies nation on Shandong tour ahead of CPC's 105th anniversary

President Xi Jinping called for absolute adherence to China’s food security policies and rallied the nation for a "new Long March" during an inspection tour in Shandong province on Wednesday, ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CPC) 105th anniversary on July 1.

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Xi, who is also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, visited rural communities in Dezhou, a major agricultural hub in eastern China. His visit coincided with the summer sowing season, a critical period for national grain production.

"Ensuring the stable supply of grain and other important agricultural products remains the top priority of agricultural production," state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying during his visit to Dongyujia village.

Xi held discussions with large-scale grain growers, agricultural machinery operators, and technical personnel. Expressing satisfaction over the increased wheat yield per mu (0.066 hectares) this year, Xi urged local cadres to fully implement supportive agricultural policies to secure a bumper harvest for 2026.

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Beyond agricultural output, the Chinese leader used the grassroots tour to reinforce ideological standards and official governance.

During a stop at Xiyujia, a neighboring village designated as a "National Civilized Village," Xi visited residential homes to inquire about household incomes, elderly care, and children’s education. He reminded local officials that the ultimate measure of political performance lies in the well-being of the people.

"Party members and cadres must strengthen their awareness of public service," Xi said, urging officials to resolve practical difficulties for citizens to bolster the public's "sense of gain, happiness, and security"—a signature governance phrasing of the Xi administration.

Addressing a crowd of villagers before his departure, Xi linked the rural developments to the party's upcoming milestone, noting that the CPC has led the nation to historic achievements over the past 105 years.

"We are now marching confidently on a new journey toward comprehensively building a modern socialist country," Xi told the crowd, urging collective effort to navigate the country's "new Long March" to meet the people's aspirations for a better life.