Kindergarten teacher detained for force-feeding girl, 3, leaving her with bruises and cuts

A male kindergarten teacher in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, has been detained by police after he was caught on CCTV force-feeding a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, leaving her with bruises on her face, neck and jaw, and cuts to her lips and gums, local media reported.

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The girl's father, surnamed Liu, said he received a call from the kindergarten on June 17 claiming his daughter had been accidentally injured while eating. When he and his wife arrived, they found wounds in her mouth and on her gums, as well as multiple scratch marks on her neck.

CCTV footage showed the teacher standing behind the girl, using a stainless steel tray to push against her chin while forcing food into her mouth with his other hand. He shouted at the child several times and later lifted her by the arm and pulled her away from the table.

A hospital diagnosis showed bruising on the girl's face, jaw and neck, with blood scabs on her lips. The teacher has been suspended and detained by police, according to a statement from the local education authorities on June 21.