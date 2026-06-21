Taiwan cheerleader injured in knife attack by fan at private event

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Trump says he is going to Turkey, China this year
20-06-2026 12:04 HKT
European robotics start-ups go up against Chinese heavyweights
19-06-2026 17:28 HKT
Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'
19-06-2026 13:52 HKT
Japan to impose anti-dumping tolls on stainless steel from China, Taiwan
19-06-2026 12:04 HKT
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance
19-06-2026 10:22 HKT
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
18-06-2026 17:55 HKT
China announces measures to promote AI integration with consumption
18-06-2026 16:33 HKT
China seeks to curb 'unfair' competition in food delivery sector
18-06-2026 14:30 HKT