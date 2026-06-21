Taiwan cheerleader injured in knife attack by fan at private event

A member of the CTBC Brothers’ cheerleading squad “Passion Sisters” was hospitalized after suffering a serious neck injury in a knife attack during a private photography event in Taipei on Saturday (Jun 20).

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According to Taiwanese media reports, the 28-year-old cheerleader, identified as Jessie, was attending a privately organized studio shoot when a man allegedly entered and attacked her with a knife, causing a severe wound to her neck.

Two photographers who attempted to restrain the suspect sustained minor injuries during the incident and were also taken to hospital. The suspect was later detained by police and remains under investigation.

Jessie was rushed to Mackay Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery. A joint statement from the CTBC Brothers and her management company said she is no longer in immediate danger after receiving treatment.

The statement strongly condemned the attack and said legal action would be taken against the suspect.

In response, the management company announced that Passion Sisters members will be temporarily banned from participating in privately arranged events as a precautionary measure.

It also said additional security measures will be introduced at future appearances and urged the public not to spread unverified information while respecting the privacy of those involved.