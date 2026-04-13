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FINANCE

Warner Bros deal in coming weeks, competition watchdog says

FINANCE
58 mins ago
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The Warner Bros. studios water tower stands next to a U.S. flag in Burbank, California, U.S. November 18, 2025. REUTERS
The Warner Bros. studios water tower stands next to a U.S. flag in Burbank, California, U.S. November 18, 2025. REUTERS

Britain's antitrust watchdog is expected to launch an investigation into Paramount Skydance's planned US$110 billion (HK$858 billion) acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery in "the coming weeks," a spokesperson said on Monday.

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"The film and TV industries contribute billions to our economy, so it's important we assess whether deals between studios may harm competition ... We expect to launch our phase 1 investigation in the coming weeks," a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The CMA had earlier sought views on the deal's competitive compliance, a standard step in its information-gathering process before it decides on whether to formally launch an investigation into a deal.

The regulator has given interested parties until April 27 to comment.

Paramount and Warner Bros did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

Separately, more than 1,000 writers, actors and directors released an open letter on Monday opposing the deal, saying it would harm Hollywood's already distressed entertainment industry. Among those who signed the letter are actors Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo and Ben Stiller.

The Paramount-Warner Bros deal was announced in February following a weeks-long bidding war with Netflix.

Reuters

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