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CHINA

North Korean and Chinese leaders agree to boost ties at Pyongyang summit

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch a march-past as Kim holds a welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea June 8, 2026. Yin Bogu/Xinhua via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch a march-past as Kim holds a welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea June 8, 2026. Yin Bogu/Xinhua via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping held a summit on Monday in Pyongyang and agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in politics, economy and culture, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

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The two leaders agreed to develop bilateral relations into a new chapter, KCNA said.

Kim told Xi he would fully support the "One China principle," which Beijing views as meaning both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country, regardless of how the international situation changes, according to KCNA.

Xi, making his first visit to North Korea in seven years this week, told Kim that he would use his trip as an opportunity to make significant progress in bilateral relations, KCNA said.

The leaders also agreed to deepen strategic communication through visits by high-level officials, KCNA reported.

Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan attended an artistic performance alongside Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at a gymnasium in Pyongyang, KCNA said.

The performances, also attended by high-ranking North Korean officials and Pyongyang citizens, featured Chinese and North Korean songs highlighting "the value and closeness of DPRK-China friendship," KCNA said, using the initials of North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The renditions of the songs were "full of patriotism, revolutionary spirit and national sentiments," the report said.

BANQUET TO UNDERSCORE SHARED FRIENDSHIP

Kim also hosted a banquet for Xi and his delegation on Monday evening, where Xi said in his speech that he was pleased to "share friendship" with Kim and expressed his gratitude to North Korean officials for their "enthusiastic welcome," it said.

Marking the 65th anniversary of the countries' bilateral treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance, Chinese-North Korean relations had now reached a "new historical starting point," Xi was quoted as saying by KCNA.

China's state media Xinhua reported Xi's visit on Monday and said the Chinese leader vowed that Beijing would not swerve from its commitment to safeguarding common interests.

North Korean media did not mention whether the leaders discussed Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme or relations with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump met Kim three times during Trump's first term, before the unprecedented diplomatic effort broke down over U.S. demands that North Korea give up nuclear weapons. Trump has said he would be willing to restart talks.

"While it is highly likely that the leaders of China and North Korea would confer before Kim might meet Trump again, it is doubtful that Xi will serve as a catalyst for U.S.-North Korea talks," said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

China is North Korea's biggest trade partner and analysts have said the Xi trip is likely to be about trade and tourism.

It was not clear if the leaders would hold more talks on Tuesday. South Korean media reported that Xi is expected to visit the Sino-Korean Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, commemorating Chinese soldiers who died in the Korean War.

Xi is expected to fly back to China on Tuesday afternoon, with a large farewell ceremony and honour guard likely at the airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Reuters

North Korean leadersChinese leadersboost tiesPyongyangsummit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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