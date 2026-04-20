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CHINA

Taiwan business group urges Beijing, Taipei to keep politics out of trade

CHINA
48 mins ago
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The head of one of Taiwan's top business groups said on Monday both Beijing and Taipei should leave politics out of resuming normal trade and tourism exchanges, after China unveiled new incentives for the island.

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China announced measures this month which include easing tourism curbs and food imports, but said they had to be based on "opposing Taiwan independence".

China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te saying he is a "separatist", and has stepped up political and economic pressure in recent years, targeting tourism and imports of food, as well as holding regular war drills.

"As soon as there is an opening up, it should be as much as possible be systematic and normalised to maintain the long-term stability of business and trade exchanges," said Paul Hsu, chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce.

Flanked by representatives of the tourist and food sectors, he urged China to ensure stability in trade ties rather than sudden stops and starts, in comments to reporters in Taipei.

No matter which political party runs a city or county, China should offer equal treatment, especially in southern Taiwan, Hsu added, referring to a stronghold of Lai's Democratic Progressive Party.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's new steps came at the end of a visit to Beijing by Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun, which she described as a journey of peace, on which she met President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan's government should also "proactively face" China's offers of opening up, Hsu's group, which represents more than a million companies, said in a statement accompanying the remarks.

Group members' votes would go to whoever was good for Taiwan industry, Hsu said, adding that he was representing non-partisan industry voices.

"As long as you put forth good policies, we will offer support. But if you stand against us, I'm sorry, I can't support you. We have a vote - we are a democratic society."
Taiwan will hold key local elections in November, with the next presidential vote scheduled for early 2028.

On Sunday, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said the government would address the "reasonable demands" of industry, but warned it not to "become tools manipulated and exploited by the Chinese communists".

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