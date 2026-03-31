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CHINA

Former vice chair of China's securities regulator prosecuted for bribery

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Wang Jianjun, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Wang Jianjun, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

China has prosecuted the former vice chair of its securities regulator on charges of bribery, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

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After investigations, Wang Jianjun was found to have abused the advantages of his authority to "secure benefits", Xinhua said. 

Reuters

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