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China's DeepSeek AI chatbot suffers longest outage since viral rise in early 2025

CHINA
1 hour ago
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China's popular DeepSeek artificial intelligence chatbot suffered on Monday its longest outage since the viral rise of its flagship R1 and V3 models early last year.

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DeepSeek's status website showed that the chatbot suffered a "major outage" lasting 7 hours and 13 minutes, from the early hours of Monday morning until 10:33 a.m. local time (0233 GMT), when the incident was marked as resolved.

As per company protocol, no reason was given for the outage. Such incidents can be caused by a wide range of issues, from malfunctioning servers to bugs stemming from an update to the AI chatbot.

DeepSeek data shows that its API service, a function mostly used by developers to integrate the chatbot into custom applications, saw consecutive day-long outages in late January 2025, at the height of its viral moment.

But its webpage where ordinary users can ask the chatbot questions directly had not experienced a major outage longer than two hours until Monday, according to the startup's status website.

The global AI industry is eagerly awaiting the release of DeepSeek's next-generation model, but the company has given no indication of a timeline.

(Reuters)

DeepSeekoutage

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