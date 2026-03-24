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CHINA

Shenzhen's 'ferris wheel' car park solves parking woes, but raises driver concerns

CHINA
1 hour ago
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To combat the urban headache of finding a parking spot, Shenzhen has embraced futuristic, automated parking garages, with one striking structure in the Dalang Commercial Center becoming a local landmark for its unique, Ferris wheel-like appearance.

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An urban spectacle

In the bustling Dalang Commercial Center in Longhua District, a new architectural marvel is drawing crowds. Towering steel frames are arranged in neat rows, lifting and lowering over a hundred vehicles across a six-story structure.

The constant, circular motion of giant mechanical arms and transport rails gives the impression of a massive, industrial Ferris wheel turning in the heart of the city.

This "in the sky" garage is not just for show; it's a popular and practical solution in a busy commercial hub filled with trendy brands and family attractions.

On a recent afternoon visit, electronic signs already indicated that the garage was nearly full, a clear sign of its high demand.

A steady stream of nearly 20 cars moved in and out within an hour, with the automated system efficiently whisking vehicles away to their aerial spots and retrieving them with impressive speed.

High-tech convenience meets driver anxiety

A hands-on test of the system revealed its impressive efficiency.

Drivers can book a spot via a mobile app, and upon arrival, the system automatically recognizes the license plate to open the gate.

The driver simply parks on a designated platform, presses a button to confirm, and can walk away, with the entire parking process taking less than 90 seconds.

Retrieving a car is just as simple, with a wait time of only about two minutes for the vehicle to be brought back down to ground level.

While many drivers praise the convenience of the automated garage, others have found the experience unsettling.

Several have admitted that adapting to the system is challenging, requiring more driving precision than a standard roadside spot.

One female driver shared that the slight shaking of the car pallet as it was positioned made her nervous, causing her to worry about whether her car was perfectly aligned.

The cost for two hours is nine yuan, a price comparable to nearby on-street parking.

The driver noted that despite her reservations, the sheer difficulty of finding a conventional parking space in the area meant she would likely use the "Ferris wheel" garage again, hoping to get used to it with more practice. Her concerns were echoed by an onlooker who joked about the potential for a car to fall.

While no such incidents have been reported, the feedback highlights a learning curve and a level of trust required for drivers to fully embrace this innovative solution.

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