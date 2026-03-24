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CHINA

Savage killing in Taiwan: man found with mutilated face after drug dispute

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A 33-year-old man in Taiwan was allegedly abducted, tortured and killed in a suspected drug-related dispute, with his body later dumped in a mountainous area in Changhua County.

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Police said the victim was believed to have supplied drugs to a 31-year-old man, who reportedly fell ill after consuming them. The suspect’s relatives later confronted the victim, leading to a violent altercation.

In the early hours of March 20, the relatives tracked the victim down in Taichung before abducting him and driving him to a remote area in Baiguoshan. Investigations found that he was then assaulted for an extended period, during which he sustained fatal stab wounds to the chest.

Authorities added that the body showed signs of severe mutilation, including injuries to the face and eyes.

An officer involved in the case described it as one of the most brutal murders he had encountered, adding that a series of coincidences helped lead to a swift resolution.

Police said the investigation initially stalled after surveillance footage captured a suspicious vehicle but failed to identify its license plate. However, a breakthrough came when officers from another district coincidentally recorded the same vehicle while on patrol, allowing investigators to confirm its identity and track down the suspects.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case and are being held on suspicion of murder. Prosecutors are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

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