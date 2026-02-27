logo
China calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire

CHINA NEWS
27-02-2026 18:12 HKT
Photo by AIMAL ZAHIR / AFP A Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun keeps watch for Pakistani airstrikes near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026 following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries.
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in over 3 years in February, survey shows
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
1 hour ago
A still image released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed "Epic Fury", an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, shows a rocket launch from a ship, in this picture obtained from social media released on February 28, 2026. (Reuters)
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate 'as soon as possible' amid rising tensions and conflict
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
A photo of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is shown on TV when the news of his death is announced, in Tehran, Iran March 1, 2026. (Reuters)
China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran
CHINA NEWS
4 hours ago
Taliban soldiers load a rocket launcher in a vehicle, following exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, near Torkham border in Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
What's behind the latest fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan?
WORLD NEWS
27-02-2026 18:01 HKT
Photo by AIMAL ZAHIR / AFP Taliban security personnel stand guard near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026.
Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban govt
WORLD NEWS
27-02-2026 15:54 HKT
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China needs more proactive and coordinated policies, Politburo says
MARKET
27-02-2026 14:58 HKT
Model Gisele Bundchen poses during a photo wall session with media during the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Meta sues Brazil, China advertisers over celebrity deepfake scams
CHINA NEWS
27-02-2026 14:04 HKT
Soccer Football - Women's Asian Cup 2022 - Final - China v South Korea - D Y Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India - February 6, 2022 China's Wang Shuang and Wang Shanshan hold the trophy and celebrate with team members after the match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
China chase glory days at Women's Asian Cup as Japan, Australia threat looms
CHINA NEWS
27-02-2026 11:48 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China encourages dollar buying to slow yuan ascent
MARKET
27-02-2026 09:59 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Rare earth shortages worsen in US aerospace, chips despite trade truce, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
26-02-2026 18:57 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
