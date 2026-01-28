logo
US envoy says Trump and Xi exchanged invitations for visits in 2026

CHINA NEWS
47 mins ago
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters
Donald Trump Xi Jinping diplomatic visit

Trump cursed at Cruz in heated call over tariff warnings – secret recording
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
Trump claims 'discombobulator' used in Maduro capture
WORLD NEWS
26-01-2026 01:28 HKT
NATO Chiefs of Defence meet in Brussels. Reuters
NATO commander says ready, if asked, to plan Arctic mission
WORLD NEWS
23-01-2026 01:10 HKT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building, which is currently undergoing renovations, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo/File Photo
Donald Trump versus the Federal Reserve - what you need to know 
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 16:56 HKT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building, which is currently undergoing renovations, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo/File Photo
Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; FIFA president Gianni Infantino presents United States President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
At the 2026 World Cup draw, the winner is ... Donald Trump
WORLD NEWS
06-12-2025 10:08 HKT
Xi Jinping urges full efforts to rescue after deadly Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
26-11-2025 22:50 HKT
Photo: AP
Trump pardons Giuliani, others accused of seeking to overturn his 2020 defeat
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 08:05 HKT
Photo: AP
Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 05:04 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell, his nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. (Reuters)
Trump says US interest rates should be at least two to three points lower
MARKET
24-06-2025 15:49 HKT
(File photo)
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT
Four Hong Kong defendants convicted of fraud in first illegal short-selling case prosecuted as fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:28 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
When $100,000 a month isn’t enough: banker’s spending breakdown fuels online debate
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 19:18 HKT
