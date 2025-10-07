logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China Premier Li Qiang to visit North Korea for ruling party anniversary

CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Graffiti reading "Glory to Hamas" is seen on a billboard above a shop in Melbourne, Australia, October 7, 2025. AAP/Joel Carrett via REUTERS
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on Oct 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'
WORLD NEWS
24 mins ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 4, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
China says North Korea's top diplomat to visit
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 15:01 HKT
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with a U.S. congressional delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua)
Chinese premier calls on U.S. Congress to facilitate bilateral exchanges, cooperation
CHINA NEWS
22-09-2025 15:26 HKT
This picture taken on September 18, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on September 19, 2025 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) attending the performance test of unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea's Kim oversees drone test, orders AI development
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 15:08 HKT
This picture taken on September 9, 2025 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on September 10, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the flag-raising ceremony and central oath-taking rally to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea to boost nuclear arsenal, conventional military
WORLD NEWS
13-09-2025 14:18 HKT
On the eve of the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a flower stands next to a memorial bench at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, DC, on September 10, 2025. The solemn moment comes as the nation prepares to honor the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon, among the 2,977 victims killed in the coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) Source URL : New York marks 9/11 attacks against divided bac
New York marks 9/11 attacks against divided backdrop
WORLD NEWS
11-09-2025 13:53 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their visit to Beijing to attend China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea wipes traces of Kim Jong Un after Beijing meeting with Putin
WORLD NEWS
04-09-2025 14:24 HKT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, (2nd L-R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks with China's President Xi Jinping and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
CHINA NEWS
03-09-2025 11:40 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping walks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II in Beijing. (AFP)
Kim, Putin at Xi's side for massive China military parade
CHINA NEWS
03-09-2025 10:09 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Beijing, China September 2, 2025. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Xi to flaunt China's vision of new global order at military parade
CHINA NEWS
02-09-2025 16:07 HKT
Nancy Wu ties the knot with doctor husband in sweet wedding celebration
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
21 hours ago
75-year-old man dies morning after marrying 35-year-old woman
WORLD NEWS
06-10-2025 03:58 HKT
(Fille photo)
Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026 ballot sparks outcry over low success rates
HONG KONG NEWS
04-10-2025 22:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.