logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

N Korean leader's daughter fuels succession speculation with mausoleum visit

WORLD NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C), his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the new year in Pyongyang. (AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C), his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the new year in Pyongyang. (AFP)
North KoreaKim Ju AesuccessionKim Jong Un

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend an event to celebrate the New Year, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on January 1, 2026. (Reuters)
North Korea's Kim Jong Un attends New Year celebrations with daughter
WORLD NEWS
01-01-2026 13:32 HKT
A copy of a letter written on October 28, 2025 by North Korean prisoners of war in Ukraine. (AFP)
North Korean POWs in Ukraine seeking 'new life' in South
WORLD NEWS
24-12-2025 19:17 HKT
This picture taken on December 20, 2025 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on December 23, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and his daughter Ju Ae (L) inspecting the Milyong Hotel, which was recently completed in the Samjiyon tourist district of Ryanggang Province. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea's Kim tours hot tubs, BBQ joints at lavish new mountain resort
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 14:34 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embraces a soldier during a welcoming ceremony for members of the 528th Engineer Regiment after they returned from an overseas mission, at the April 25 Cultural and Tourism Center in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 12, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 13, 2025. REUTERS/KCNA KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says
WORLD NEWS
13-12-2025 10:27 HKT
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 12, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving closing remarks at the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at an unconfirmed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea's Kim vows to root out 'evil', scolds lazy officials
WORLD NEWS
12-12-2025 16:38 HKT
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a plenary meeting of the Workers Party's Central Committee in North Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korea's ruling elite prepares for once-in-5-years party meeting
WORLD NEWS
10-12-2025 15:57 HKT
File photo
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
South Korea President Lee Jae Myung holds a press conference at the Blue House in Seoul on December 3, 2025, on the first anniversary of the declaration of martial law by ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
Seoul says six nationals held in North Korea, vows to help them
WORLD NEWS
04-12-2025 17:45 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung gestures during a news conference to mark the first anniversary of the Dec. 3 martial law crisis at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean president weighs apology to North Korea over allegations of leafleting and drone use
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 18:30 HKT
Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of North Korea flag in this illustration taken July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
South Korea suspects North Korea behind hack of crypto exchange Upbit, Yonhap reports
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 10:04 HKT
US woman arrested for theft, assault after caught with suitcase in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Sai Kung campsites packed on New Year's Eve, litter draws wild boars
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
HK braces a cold start to 2026 with overnight 10-degree drop
HONG KONG NEWS
01-01-2026 16:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.