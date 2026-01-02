N Korean leader's daughter fuels succession speculation with mausoleum visit

Read More
North Korea's Kim Jong Un attends New Year celebrations with daughter
01-01-2026 13:32 HKT
North Korean POWs in Ukraine seeking 'new life' in South
24-12-2025 19:17 HKT
North Korea's Kim vows to root out 'evil', scolds lazy officials
12-12-2025 16:38 HKT
North Korea's ruling elite prepares for once-in-5-years party meeting
10-12-2025 15:57 HKT
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
Seoul says six nationals held in North Korea, vows to help them
04-12-2025 17:45 HKT
HK braces a cold start to 2026 with overnight 10-degree drop
01-01-2026 16:46 HKT