logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Bananas? Taiwan entrepreneur wants to make clothes out of plant material

CHINA NEWS
18-09-2025 11:51 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A worker carries the middle section of a banana plant, known as the pseudostem, to be turned into materials for fabric, in Pingtung, Taiwan, August 20, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A worker carries the middle section of a banana plant, known as the pseudostem, to be turned into materials for fabric, in Pingtung, Taiwan, August 20, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Taiwan's bike maker Giant to challenge US ban over alleged forced labour
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 17:06 HKT
A woman clings to a traffic sign to maintain balance against strong winds from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Hong Kong, death toll climbs in Taiwan
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 09:24 HKT
Part of the bridge over Mataian Creek is seen damaged after a barrier lake burst in Hualien on September 24, 2025. The bursting of the barrier lake in Taiwan killed at least 14 people, regional officials said on September 24 after Super Typhoon Ragasa pounded the island with torrential rains. (Photo by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) / AFP)
14 killed, 124 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst
CHINA NEWS
24-09-2025 09:14 HKT
Chinese defence minister tells US counterpart containing China 'futile'
CHINA NEWS
10-09-2025 22:46 HKT
Shu Qi - Reuters
Taiwan star Shu Qi channels her childhood trauma into directorial debut
CHINA NEWS
04-09-2025 20:42 HKT
People watch as small bonfires are lit along the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome during a ceremony in remembrance of the victims on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima on August 5, 2025. (AFP)
Belarus, Taiwan among expected attendees for Hiroshima memorial
WORLD NEWS
05-08-2025 21:07 HKT
Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin celebrates after the results of the recall election in Taipei, Taiwan July 26, 2025. (Reuters)
Taiwan move to recall opposition lawmakers fails
CHINA NEWS
27-07-2025 11:41 HKT
Estee Lauder HK said to have laid off up to 100 employees: sources
HONG KONG NEWS
14-07-2025 20:09 HKT
China imposes export ban on 8 companies tied to Taiwan’s military
CHINA NEWS
09-07-2025 10:48 HKT
Man Ning (File Photo)
China defends diplomats after Taiwan VP car ramming claims
CHINA NEWS
30-06-2025 17:51 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.