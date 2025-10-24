logo
Night Recap - October 24, 2025

BREAKING NEWS
1 hour ago
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

PolyU develops new GenAI training method that halves computing time while matching major models' performance
BREAKING NEWS
17 hours ago
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
20-10-2025 05:15 HKT
Govt to closely monitor US tariff hikes to safeguard HK’s interests, says John Lee
BREAKING NEWS
14-10-2025 16:56 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israeli cabinet ratifies Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas
BREAKING NEWS
10-10-2025 05:06 HKT
Indonesian helper attacked in Tsing Yi, suspected assailant falls to death
BREAKING NEWS
07-10-2025 04:12 HKT
Middle-aged cyclist critically injured in Sheung Shui accident
BREAKING NEWS
06-10-2025 01:10 HKT
Truck passenger trapped after collision at Western District construction site
BREAKING NEWS
01-10-2025 01:54 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Tourist bus crash in Egypt kills 2 Chinese, injures 3
BREAKING NEWS
29-09-2025 23:28 HKT
logo
(Video)Trump tells world leaders their countries are 'going to hell' in combative UN speech
BREAKING NEWS
24-09-2025 06:24 HKT
Tree falls near Sheung Shui MTR Station, injuring four pedestrians
BREAKING NEWS
22-09-2025 00:29 HKT
Father finds son dead in suspected auto-erotic asphyxiation pose
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Pregnant couple falls to death in Tuen Mun after rejected abortion
HONG KONG NEWS
19-10-2025 18:04 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources 
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT
