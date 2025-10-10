logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli cabinet ratifies Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas

BREAKING NEWS
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Trump says he may go to the Middle East for Gaza deal
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 04:52 HKT
A Palestinian flag flutters as demonstrators attend the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square, in London, Britain, September 6, 2025. REUTERS
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in New Zealand's biggest city
WORLD NEWS
13-09-2025 13:53 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/ File Photo
Qatar bombing tests the limits of the Trump-Netanyahu alliance
WORLD NEWS
11-09-2025 18:21 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a Labor party election night event, after local media projected the Labor Party's victory, on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Australia-Israel row over Palestinian statehood shows how Gaza shifted mood
WORLD NEWS
22-08-2025 20:54 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a Labor party election night event, after local media projected the Labor Party's victory, on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Australia's Albanese downplays Netanyahu's criticism as ties sour
WORLD NEWS
20-08-2025 21:50 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a Labor party election night event, after local media projected the Labor Party's victory, on the day of the Australian federal election, in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Australia's Albanese says Netanyahu 'in denial' over suffering in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
12-08-2025 13:34 HKT
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher speaks to delegates about the situation in Gaza during a United Nations Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
UN chief blasts 'lack of compassion' for Palestinians in Gaza
WORLD NEWS
26-07-2025 10:29 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses parliament in the Palace of Westminster, London, on July 8, 2025 [Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters]
Why is France recognising Palestinian statehood and who else has?
WORLD NEWS
25-07-2025 18:39 HKT
A boy looks on as he stands between people queueing with pots to receive meals from a charity kitchen in Gaza City on July 14, 2025. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
Divided EU weighs action against Israel over Gaza war
WORLD NEWS
15-07-2025 14:04 HKT
Morning Recap - October 10, 2025
BREAKING NEWS
5 hours ago
Toby Chan and Benny Yeung
$72,000-a-month: Former Miss Hong Kong Toby Chan's billionaire boyfriend re-rents out their former love nest
HK PROPERTIES
21 hours ago
Photo: qatarairways.com
Vegetarian passenger dies after choking on Qatar Airways meal
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 03:42 HKT
Reuters
HSBC proposes $13.6b privatization of Hang Seng Bank, sparking analyst debate over strategy and fairness
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
09-10-2025 11:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.