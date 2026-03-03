logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Art March in Hong Kong: Big fairs, small wonders, and one very large cat

ARTS & CULTURE
10 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
This spring, M+ at Night returns on March 6, May 1 and June 5, 2026, inviting visitors to experience the museum after dark.
Art, laughter and late lights: M+ at Night is back
ARTS & CULTURE
28-02-2026 10:00 HKT
The Central Yards Edible Art Fair brings together ten immersive galleries inspired by iconic art movements, each paired with a specially crafted edible creation.
Art meets appetite: New edible art fair opens in March
ARTS & CULTURE
27-02-2026 14:00 HKT
Beyond 90 minutes: Reimagining football as lifestyle culture
ARTS & CULTURE
27-02-2026 12:00 HKT
Aka's fourth solo exhibition, Fluttering Wishes, marks a luminous new chapter in her thirteen-year artistic journey.
When ink begins to glow
ARTS & CULTURE
27-02-2026 09:30 HKT
M+ opens doors for free on Art March day
ARTS & CULTURE
24-02-2026 16:51 HKT
Dayo Wong Tze-wah and Sammi Cheng Sau-man join forces for LNY blockbuster Night King. (Film stills)
Night King breaks Hong Kong first-week box office record with $45.89m
ARTS & CULTURE
24-02-2026 14:22 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Pig
ARTS & CULTURE
16-02-2026 07:19 HKT
Lysistrata: A story of resistance from the bedroom to the world
ARTS & CULTURE
15-02-2026 21:40 HKT
From ink to memory: Artist Kelvin Kwan captures life's fleeting moments with every stroke
ARTS & CULTURE
15-02-2026 19:48 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Dog
ARTS & CULTURE
15-02-2026 10:17 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pours oil on roller rink after dispute over children skateboarding in Chai Wan
NEWS
02-03-2026 03:19 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns of possible hail and heavy rain in coming hours
NEWS
02-03-2026 19:38 HKT
logo
(Video) Man repeatedly slaps baby on light rail in Tin Shui Wai, sparking outrage
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-03-2026 00:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.