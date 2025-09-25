“Amazing Cut 2, presented by the Textile Council of Hong Kong" returns with 11 Hong Kong’s top fashion designers competing for the winner

Read More
Undercover icons come live
26-09-2025 09:00 HKT
Say a little prayer: temple economy needs some TLC
19-09-2025 08:00 HKT
Mozart masterpiece makes Hong Kong debut
12-09-2025 12:00 HKT
Quartet weaves tales of bravery, peace and hope
05-09-2025 07:30 HKT
East meets West in musical harmony at Hong Kong City Hall Theatre
04-09-2025 18:49 HKT
‘Good Times’: An evening of music, art, and mindfulness
03-09-2025 18:00 HKT
HK Phil celebrates National Day with musical tribute to heroes
03-09-2025 16:00 HKT