logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Oscar titans unite: Leonardo DiCaprio becomes 'Ultimate Dad' in epic 'One Battle After Another'

ARTS & CULTURE
25-09-2025 17:30 HKT

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Bad Guys 2 set to dominate summer with bigger heists and new villains
ARTS & CULTURE
29-07-2025 17:00 HKT
Scene 8: Shooting in Action. Tai Kwun
Undercover icons come live
ARTS & CULTURE
26-09-2025 09:00 HKT
“Amazing Cut 2, presented by the Textile Council of Hong Kong" returns with 11 Hong Kong’s top fashion designers competing for the winner
ARTS & CULTURE
25-09-2025 18:00 HKT
Ricky Wong visited the Yuk Hui Temple in Wan Chai.
Say a little prayer: temple economy needs some TLC
ARTS & CULTURE
19-09-2025 08:00 HKT
Mozart’s classic three-act opera Mitridate, re di Ponto. Musica Viva
Mozart masterpiece makes Hong Kong debut
ARTS & CULTURE
12-09-2025 12:00 HKT
Henderson Land partners with Art Hong Kong Society launches innovative exhibition at Cattle Depot
ARTS & CULTURE
06-09-2025 19:52 HKT
Matilda International Hospital
Quartet weaves tales of bravery, peace and hope
ARTS & CULTURE
05-09-2025 07:30 HKT
East meets West in musical harmony at Hong Kong City Hall Theatre 
ARTS & CULTURE
04-09-2025 18:49 HKT
M+ at Night: Good Times.
‘Good Times’: An evening of music, art, and mindfulness
ARTS & CULTURE
03-09-2025 18:00 HKT
HK Phil celebrates National Day with musical tribute to heroes
ARTS & CULTURE
03-09-2025 16:00 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.