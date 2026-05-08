Hot Delight, a ratings rise and how a horse gets hyped in 2026

"He's a nice horse. He needs to improve but the way he runs, he looks like he's better than Golden Sixty at the same stage."

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Lui, of all people, isn't one to get carried away. Thirteen words spoken in his second language at a post-race media scrum, heavy on context, light on hyperbole. A quietly spoken trainer simply offering a measured assessment of a promising young horse, Hot Delight.

What happened next is a case study in how information travels in 2026. The quote appeared in The Standard and South China Morning Post. The Hong Kong Jockey Club took that quote and used it in a story on its own website.



The Jockey Club’s social media amplified it. Japanese racing site Netkeiba aggregated and translated it — and before long fans in Tokyo were talking about how Lui thought he had the next Golden Sixty. It didn’t get any further this time but all we needed next was the Chinese-language media spotting a juicy story on Netkeiba and translating it back into Chinese — a headline that started life as an out-of-context quote, badly translated, returning home unrecognizable.

The four-word qualifier — "at the same stage" — vanished somewhere along the way. And never mind that Golden Sixty had not even made his racecourse debut by the same calendar date as Hot Delight. Horses, like humans, develop at different rates.

Hot Delight is unbeaten in three starts and rated 81. He has climbed through the grades faster than Golden Sixty, Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble — who went on to become Hong Kong champions and international Group 1 winners — managed at the same point in their careers.

So the excitement is warranted. But so is perspective, because Hong Kong racing has a way of providing it whether you want it or not.

In most major racing jurisdictions, a talented three-year-old like Hot Delight would be cushioned by an extensive program of age-restricted races. If Lui were training in Australia, he could pick from a buffet of Group contests designed specifically for horses of this age. In Hong Kong, that luxury barely exists. Instead, Hot Delight gets thrown into the deep end of Class 2 handicaps — full fields, older horses and no safety net.

Think of it like a teenage tennis prodigy handed a wildcard into the main draw of the US Open. Maybe he is a young Federer. Maybe he is merely good. Either way, you are about to find out.

Even the greats have found this system can provide some speed bumps on the way to superstardom. Golden Sixty lost at his fourth start, beaten in Class 3. He didn't lose again for 930 days. Ka Ying Rising was defeated twice as a three-year-old — both times by his contemporary Wunderbar, by a nose and a short head. Wunderbar won three more races, peaked at a rating of 105 and was recently retired. Ka Ying Rising is now on a 20-race winning streak. Best three-year-old does not always mean best horse.



Michael Jordan famously failed to make his high school varsity team as a sophomore. The kid chosen ahead of him did not go on to revolutionize basketball. Jordan was simply on a different trajectory — one that required time to reveal itself.

Hot Delight may well be on that kind of trajectory. But Saturday's Class 2 assignment at Sha Tin is where the conversation moves from social media hype to racetrack reality. The system does not care about your social media following or what anybody has said - simply the numbers in the frame.