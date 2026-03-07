logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
ANALYSIS

INSIDE TRACK: More Than a Lottery – Sha Tin Finds Heart in Dylan Mo

ANALYSIS
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Read More
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Pick wrong and Hong Kong never lets you forget
ANALYSIS
08-01-2026 20:48 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Zac Purton's Hong Kong Derby Waiting Game – And Why Time Is His Biggest Weapon
ANALYSIS
06-01-2026 18:07 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Too many Group 1s, too little credibility: why Australia’s Pattern had to change
ANALYSIS
26-12-2025 13:27 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Danny Shum And The Life's Work Behind Romantic Warrior
ANALYSIS
16-12-2025 16:17 HKT
IDOL THOUGHTS with Shane Dye: what makes a great jockey? They're not afraid to lose
ANALYSIS
06-12-2025 08:36 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: Passports stamped, postcodes ignored and HK at the heart of racing’s global revival
ANALYSIS
06-12-2025 08:26 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: The racecourse of the future is about more than betting
ANALYSIS
06-09-2025 09:49 HKT
Appearance fees? Big race restrictions? What will it take to make the Hong Kong jockey roster great again?
ANALYSIS
03-07-2025 23:51 HKT
Hawk Eye View: Group 1 winners go global – to unexpected destinations
ANALYSIS
27-05-2025 22:30 HKT
Mighty Commander wins for jockey Hugh Bowman. HKJC
Race-by-race analysis: Happy Valley, May 21
ANALYSIS
21-05-2025 11:21 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Photo: Reuters
CK Hutchison intensifies legal push as Panama moves to seize ports
FINANCE
06-03-2026 17:19 HKT
Woman injured, man unconscious after suspected domestic assault in Yuen Long
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.