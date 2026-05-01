Records, bows and banners: a Monday morning back page for the ages

On Monday morning, The Standard's back page told the stories of sporting greatness: three record breakers side by side.

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There was Sabastian Sawe becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, gliding through London in 1:59:30 and running the second half of his race faster than the first. There was Ka Ying Rising, winning his 20th race in a row and lowering his own Sha Tin 1,200m track record. And there was Romantic Warrior, Hong Kong's magnificent eight-year-old, making history with a fourth FWD QEII Cup.

Three athletes, three records and a reminder: greatness does not necessarily need a betting slip to be appreciated.

That is easy to forget in racing, where Ka Ying Rising's betting numbers are almost comical. More than HK$94 million of the HK$97 million pool on the Chairman's Sprint Prize was on him. Even in Japan, 92.3 percent of the JRA win pool was on Ka Ying Rising – a Group 1 record, eclipsing the 79 percent on Deep Impact in the 2005 Kikuka Sho.

The numbers tell us people knew what would happen. The glory of sport is in how it happened.

Sawe's marathon looks like a pure stamina test. Break it down and his run averaged about 17 seconds per 100 meters. Many of us could manage 17s for one 100m dash. Sawe did it the equivalent of 422 times in a row.

That is what Ka Ying Rising does too. Plenty of horses can run one fast 400m sectional. The problem comes when they are asked to do it again, back to back. Satono Reve ran the same split as Ka Ying Rising from the 800m to the 400m: 21.42 seconds. Then Ka Ying Rising ran home in 21.52s, more than half a second quicker than the runner-up.

On Sunday he shaved two hundredths of a second from his own ‘PB’ to 1:07.10. HKJC head of racing Greg Carpenter compared it to pole-vaulting great Sergey Bubka, who would break his own world record by a centimeter at a time. Ka Ying Rising gives the same impression – he can go even faster – Zac Purton still has him under a hold at the line.

If Ka Ying Rising's comparison was Sawe, Romantic Warrior's was LeBron James – 41 years old, playing 45 minutes and leading an injury-depleted Lakers to a play-off win on Saturday. A body that will not break down, and a mind made for the game: the line could apply to either James or Romantic Warrior.

Romantic Warrior is eight, the equine equivalent of nudging 40. He has now won a record HK$271 million, triumphed in 23 of his 30 starts, and finished unplaced only twice. He has won at least one Group 1 race in each of his five seasons and, this term, came back from leg surgery to return to his best.

Most horses his age are spoken of in the past tense. Romantic Warrior is still beating Japan's best.

And then, after Ka Ying Rising's win, came a piece of sporting theater that somehow captured the day without taking place in a race.

Danny Shum stopped near the winning post and bowed to the mass of fans pressed against the rail. They had brought banners, plushies, and, most importantly, color and noise. Many were young. Many were female. Many had come from mainland China. They were there not simply to bet, but to adore.

This is the future the Jockey Club envisioned when it made a smart decision to sell racing as a sport. What it could not have planned was two all-time greats arriving together to showcase these moments to the world.