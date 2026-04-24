logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
ANALYSIS

INSIDE TRACK: World's Best Racehorse Rankings need a re-brand — or re-think — to credit the world's best racehorses

ANALYSIS
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Inside Track.
Inside Track.

 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ka Ying Rising sits atop the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings heading into Sunday's Chairman's Sprint Prize. Romantic Warrior is not far behind. But in the context of this award, what does "world's best racehorse" actually mean?

Less than you might think.

The rankings are not really rankings at all. They are ratings – a number assigned to a single performance, placed in order. The horse with the highest-rated individual run wins the title. Not the best season. Not the best body of work. One run.

It is a system that has been causing headaches for as long as it has existed, and the examples of its absurdity are piling up.

Take Laurel River in 2024. He ran three times all season. Three. His Dubai World Cup demolition earned him a rating of 128 and the title of joint world's best racehorse. Meanwhile, Romantic Warrior went unbeaten in five races, won the Yasuda Kinen in Japan and a third consecutive Hong Kong Cup at home, and was rated 125 – equal fifth.

Five wins from five starts, across two countries, against top-class opposition. Equal fifth. Behind a horse who ran three times.

It is not a new problem. In 2017, Arrogate retained the world's best racehorse title on the back of his Dubai World Cup performance despite a mostly forgettable season. He was not even named America's Horse of the Year – that went to Gun Runner. Yet globally, Arrogate was still number one.

Then there is A Shin Hikari, perhaps the most entertaining example of all. The Japanese galloper won the 2016 Hong Kong Cup in breathtaking fashion, earning a rating that placed him equal fifth in the world. Twelve months later, he returned to Sha Tin and broke loose in the pre-parade ring, terrorizing horses and handlers alike. A Shin Hikari was brilliant on his day – the problem was that "his day" was not something anyone could rely on.

A contender for world's best racehorse? A Shin Hikari could barely be trusted to make it to the starting gates.

This is not how most people understand greatness. Greatness is not a single flash of brilliance – it is doing it again and again, under pressure, against the best, when everyone knows you are coming.

David Hayes, who trains Ka Ying Rising, put it simply this week when asked what separates the good from the great. 

"The consistency of the way they rate – they run to their best," he said. "A lot of good horses, their best is very good, but they don't run to it all the time. But these two do."

These two. Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior. Twenty consecutive wins for one. Twenty-two from 29 starts for the other. Between them, 21 Group 1 victories. That is not a peak – it is a mountain range.

Jockey Zac Purton, who has been aboard Ka Ying Rising for every one of those 20 straight wins, offered a window into what relentless consistency looks like from the saddle.

"He has just run that 128 rating since he came back from The Everest and then went up to 130 last start – and that is the hardest thing for the other horses," Purton said. "They may turn up one day and run a 'PB' but turn up the next day and they are a length and a half below their best and get beaten five."

The LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings may call Ka Ying Rising the world's best racehorse. For once, they might actually be right – just not for the reasons they think.

 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Read More
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: The three mistakes jockeys make in Hong Kong
ANALYSIS
21-04-2026 13:53 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Why the Trainers' Championship could come down to Class 5 Handicaps
ANALYSIS
16-04-2026 17:47 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Numbers in the frame: the subtle art of riding a frontrunner
ANALYSIS
19-03-2026 08:33 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: More Than a Lottery – Sha Tin Finds Heart in Dylan Mo
ANALYSIS
07-03-2026 23:34 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Pick wrong and Hong Kong never lets you forget
ANALYSIS
08-01-2026 20:48 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Zac Purton's Hong Kong Derby Waiting Game – And Why Time Is His Biggest Weapon
ANALYSIS
06-01-2026 18:07 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Too many Group 1s, too little credibility: why Australia’s Pattern had to change
ANALYSIS
26-12-2025 13:27 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Danny Shum And The Life's Work Behind Romantic Warrior
ANALYSIS
16-12-2025 16:17 HKT
IDOL THOUGHTS with Shane Dye: what makes a great jockey? They're not afraid to lose
ANALYSIS
06-12-2025 08:36 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: Passports stamped, postcodes ignored and HK at the heart of racing’s global revival
ANALYSIS
06-12-2025 08:26 HKT
HK securities watchdog reaches a deal with PwC for $1 bln compensation over China Evergrande audits
FINANCE
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.