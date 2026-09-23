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WORLD

Rome's Colosseum closes to tourists after worker death

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP Pedestrians walk past the Ancient Colosseum during "A Night at the Colosseum" tour, a guided visit, lasting approximately 60 minutes that winds through the monument’s first tier, the arena floor, and the underground areas, in central Rome on August 13, 2026.
Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP Pedestrians walk past the Ancient Colosseum during "A Night at the Colosseum" tour, a guided visit, lasting approximately 60 minutes that winds through the monument’s first tier, the arena floor, and the underground areas, in central Rome on August 13, 2026.

The ancient Colosseum in Rome, a top tourist destination, was closed Wednesday due to the death of a worker inside overnight, the culture ministry said in a statement.

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Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of Andrea Moretti, a skilled worker who lost his life last night following an accident at the Colosseum".

Moretti, 22, reportedly died after falling from a height while working on a new lighting installation.

"For a person to die at the age of 22 is unacceptable -- and even more so when it happens in the workplace," Meloni said in a statement.

In a first statement on Wednesday, the culture ministry said "the second-tier section where the accident occurred" would be closed as a mark of mourning.

It later said that "once the orderly exit of those currently inside is complete, the Colosseum will be closed to the public."

It gave no further details but said police were working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The Colosseum, the largest amphitheatre in the world, was built in the first century and was used to host events like animal hunts and gladiatorial games.

It could hold around 50,000 spectators.

The monument gets up to 20,000 visitors a day at peak times.

AFP

RomeColosseumtouristsworker death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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