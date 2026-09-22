logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump, Greenland, Denmark to sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Houses stand in front of the mountain Sermitsiaq, in Nuuk, Greenland, September 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe/File Photo
Houses stand in front of the mountain Sermitsiaq, in Nuuk, Greenland, September 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe/File Photo

President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark on Tuesday to sign a deal that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland and could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agreement will allow the US to expand its military footprint in Greenland, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

In addition to the existing Pituffik Space Base, the deal is expected to open two new military sites: Narsarsuaq, a former Cold War airbase whose population has dwindled to just a few dozen, and Mestersvig, currently used by the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, an elite Danish special forces unit.

Greenland, a former colony and now a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, sits between the Arctic and North America and holds vast energy resources.

Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic force to acquire it triggered a diplomatic crisis in January within NATO and forced Denmark and the island's government into intensive negotiations.

COMPETING CLAIMS

Trump will meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) at the UN General Assembly in New York for the trilateral signing ceremony.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has said the agreement will place Arctic security under NATO's collective watch rather than leaving it to Washington and Copenhagen alone.

Trump said on Friday that the deal gives the US "permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland." Denmark has not responded to Trump's assertion but has said the agreement respects the kingdom's sovereignty and Greenland's right to self-determination.

"The reason why we can conclude this agreement, which is beneficial from Greenlandic, American, and European perspectives, as well as on behalf of the Kingdom of Denmark, is that it is a matter of security policy," Frederiksen said in New York on Monday.

The text remains unpublished ahead of Tuesday's signing. It remains unclear whether the agreement amends a 1951 defence treaty that has been the legal basis for US presence, or operates as a new framework.

The deal marks a shift from Trump's earlier ambitions for an outright acquisition of Greenland, an island three times the size of Texas with a population of only 57,000 scattered along its rugged coastline.

But it represents a significant expansion of US military infrastructure on the island — the first major increase since the Cold War, when the US maintained 17 installations and more than 10,000 personnel there.

Reuters

TrumpGreenlandDenmarkdealArctic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MSNOW and POLITICO hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after US President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump's White House media ban faces long odds in court, legal experts say
WORLD
36 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
As Trump and Xi meet, investors play both sides of AI divide
CHINA
1 hour ago
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
Trump to tout deals, defend Iran war in UN speech
WORLD
4 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/ File Photo
China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say
CHINA
4 hours ago
MS Now correspondent Akayla Gardner reports outside the White House grounds after President Donald Trump banned MS Now, CNN, and Politico in a Truth Social post, in Washington, D.C., US, September 20, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
WORLD
4 hours ago
General view of Mestersvig military outpost in Mestersvig, Greenland, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
WORLD
5 hours ago
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address (SOTEU) to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal
WORLD
7 hours ago
Members of a U.S. military honor guard roll up a Chinese flag after rehearsing for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Key issues for this week's Trump-Xi summit in Washington
CHINA
7 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo
US stresses backing for Japan, Korea and Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
8 hours ago
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.