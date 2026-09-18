At least one dead, four injured in school shooting in southern Philippines

Read More
Philippine Muslim enclave trades bullets for election ballots
12-09-2026 20:38 HKT
First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35
12-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire
10-09-2026 09:43 HKT
'The ber months': Christmas arrives early in the Philippines
08-09-2026 13:24 HKT
Philippine VP Duterte posts bail over 'grave threats' against Marcos
05-09-2026 18:57 HKT
One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province
05-09-2026 13:44 HKT
Philippines stages school safety drill after shootings
03-09-2026 18:56 HKT
Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night
16-09-2026 18:04 HKT