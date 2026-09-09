logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK summons air traffic boss after major outage as flights slowly resume

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Passengers wait for news on their flights at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in London, Britain, September 8, 2026. Some departing flights at major British airports were disrupted on Tuesday after air traffic control provider NATS experienced a technical issue, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted among the airports affected by restrictions and delays. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Passengers wait for news on their flights at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in London, Britain, September 8, 2026. Some departing flights at major British airports were disrupted on Tuesday after air traffic control provider NATS experienced a technical issue, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted among the airports affected by restrictions and delays. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Flights from British airports resumed on Wednesday after a major air traffic failure, but questions mounted about the reliability of Britain's aviation systems and ministers called in the flight control boss to explain the shutdown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The hours-long outage on Tuesday, which resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded, has ramped up pressure on air traffic control provider NATS and its boss Martin Rolfe.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander will later on Wednesday hear from Rolfe after she summoned him to explain what happened, amid concerns that the infrastructure and technology are not up to scratch.

The shutdown comes three years after the last system meltdown in August 2023, when cancelled flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year cost airlines £100 million ($135 million).

A radar-related technical issue also disrupted flights in July 2025, affecting major airports including Britain's largest, Heathrow.

"I am seeking assurances that lessons will be learned and systems that support aviation are up to the job," Alexander said on X.

 

NATS BOSS UNDER PRESSURE

Ryanair RYA.I, Europe's biggest airline, has been calling for Rolfe to resign since 2023, while Wizz Air's UK managing director also said he should consider his position.

Ryanair said Britain's airspace underperformed other countries.

"We've had minor issues in other places, but nothing at the scale that we see, and consistently see, in the UK," Ryanair's chief operating officer Neal McMahon told the BBC.

Rolfe, who apologised to those affected by the issue, denied that Britain was worse than other countries and said the country's air traffic service was well regarded from a safety and resilience perspective.

"We have, at this point, ruled out cyber(attacks)," Rolfe told the BBC when asked about the cause, adding he believed it would be different to previous outages.

As operations restarted, Heathrow said passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport as schedules would have changed due to the problems on Tuesday.

"We are expecting knock-on impacts as aircraft and crew reposition," the UK's busiest hub said in a statement.

"We... are working closely with our local NATS team and airline partners to recover normal operations as quickly as possible."

London Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport, and the city's Luton and Stansted also said they were operating but told passengers to check with their airline first.

Ryanair said around 150,000 of its passengers had been affected on Tuesday and it cancelled more than 200 flights, while British Airways said it had cancelled or diverted 100 flights with tens of thousands impacted.

NATS is a public-private partnership which is partially owned by airlines including British Airways and easyJet, pension funds and the government.

Criticising the £175 million of dividends NATS paid to its owners last year, Ryanair's McMahon said NATS should reinvest its profits into technology and boost its staff numbers.

Reuters

Updated 4.57pm

UKflightsairportsongoing disruptionair trafficoutage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows the new Israeli settlement of Maale Arugot, on the day of its inauguration ceremony in Gush Etzion, Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun
UK to sanction Israeli West Bank settlements in support for two-state solution
WORLD
23 hours ago
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France. (Reuters/File)
Apple facing £2 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
FINANCE
03-09-2026 17:39 HKT
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for BoE cash
FINANCE
02-09-2026 19:24 HKT
The edge of a British one Pound coin in a photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey
FINANCE
02-09-2026 17:08 HKT
Branding is seen inside the LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
LSEG plans tokenized UK shares, partners with Kraken-owner Payward
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham smiles during a visit to Bath, western England, on July 22, 2026. Andy Burnham has enjoyed a honeymoon first month as UK leader, but the hard trade-offs involved in governing are about to get real for the prime minister as parliament returns from its summer break in the coming days. (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)
UK rakes in record-high capital gains tax, paving way for more levies
FINANCE
31-08-2026 11:56 HKT
Photo by DANIEL LEAL / AFP. Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.
Meghan faces difficult return to the UK
WORLD
22-08-2026 14:08 HKT
The gigantic snake had to be carried by no less than seven keepers as she underwent her annual health check today (Reuters)
Pioneering cancer treatment saves python named Jodie Foster: UK zoo
WORLD
21-08-2026 12:38 HKT
CKI's Power Assets sees interim profit surging 383pc to HK$14.7 bln on UK asset sales
FINANCE
12-08-2026 18:10 HKT
Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP London mayoral candidate Count Binface (C) gestures as he arrives to attend the declaration for London's mayor at City Hall in London on May 4, 2024.
UK 'joke' candidate Binface pushes serious point about politics
WORLD
12-08-2026 13:26 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
11 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
16 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.