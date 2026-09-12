logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Top math prize winners warn AI race is threat to field

WORLD
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An illustration projected on a screen shows a robot hand and a human one moving towards each others during the "AI for Good" Global Summit at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An illustration projected on a screen shows a robot hand and a human one moving towards each others during the "AI for Good" Global Summit at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Twenty-five winners of the Fields Medal, the highest honor in mathematics, warned in a joint letter Friday that the rush by AI companies to solve famous unsolved problems risked doing lasting harm to the field.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Their warning, signed by mathematicians including Terence Tao and published on his blog, came days after AI giant OpenAI said one of its models had cracked in a matter of days a Millennium Prize Problem that had eluded mathematicians for generations.

The letter said the goals of the AI companies and those of the mathematical community are "severely misaligned," and that the trend posed "a general threat to intellectual work."

The 25 signatories span nearly five decades of the medal, from Pierre Deligne, who won it in 1978, to Yu Deng, honored this year.

The mathematicians described a discipline where problems are set to help students develop their skills.

"Solving problems is only a tool and proxy for achieving the primary goal of conceptual understanding and insight," they said.

Those processes, they wrote, "invariably take time and are based on human interaction."

The question, the letter said, is "how to make sure that, as AI changes the way work is done, we do not lose sight of what that work was meant to achieve."

"These issues must be addressed urgently, in the mathematical community, by the companies developing these technologies and, more broadly, by a society that will confront similar problems in many other forms of intellectual work," they said.

The letter follows OpenAI's announcement on Tuesday that an unreleased model had solved the Navier-Stokes problem, one of seven Millennium Prize Problems, after an 88-hour effort involving thousands of AI agents working in parallel.

That announcement came hours after NYU mathematician Tristan Buckmaster and Anthropic's Levent Alpoge released their own AI-assisted work on related equations.

Buckmaster accused OpenAI of seizing on the problem after word of his research spread and copying the unusual approach the pair had spent months developing.

OpenAI denied any access to their work.

AFP

mathprize winnersAI racethreat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump boarded secret Turkey flight via catering truck due to Iran threat
WORLD
11-08-2026 10:53 HKT
Photo by DANIEL MATTHEWS / AFP This photo taken on July 30, 2026 shows the antenna dish installation at Chilbolton Observatory in the village of Chilbolton, south-west of London.
UK observatory nervously watches growing space junk threat
WORLD
07-08-2026 14:51 HKT
source: Xinhua
The mathematician who wore Cartier: Wang Hong's Fields moment
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-07-2026 19:25 HKT
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Israeli Parliament at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 16, 2026, before the start of the election recess ahead of the October 27 general election. (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP)
Two ex-leaders warn of threat to future Palestinian state
WORLD
17-07-2026 18:11 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House on July 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump signed two executive orders related to the transfer of federal land to the State of Utah. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP
US vows campaign to end ICC 'threat' to Americans
WORLD
14-07-2026 09:36 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
AI race weakens climate pledges at Google, Amazon
WORLD
03-07-2026 15:25 HKT
Fed's Powell warns that politicizing the Fed would cost public trust
FINANCE
01-06-2026 14:22 HKT
People walk past posters of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, displayed along a street in Isfahan, Iran, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al Marjani
Iran threatens painful response if US renews attacks
WORLD
01-05-2026 11:35 HKT
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Spain is 'reliable' NATO member, PM says after reported US ouster threat
WORLD
25-04-2026 12:14 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags and a "tariffs" label are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China vows 'countermeasures' if Trump tariff threat materialises
CHINA
14-04-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
Health inspector allegedly vanishes after demanding larger cut of $31m Mark Six jackpot syndicate
NEWS
19 hours ago
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
10-09-2026 21:09 HKT
Steve Li Kwai-wah
Police national security chief says Chow Hang-tung's longest prison term expected due to lack of remorse
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.