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WORLD

North Korea leader salutes 'overseas' troops

WORLD
1 hour ago
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he visits a greenhouse farm construction site along the country's border with China, in North Korea, January 2, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he visits a greenhouse farm construction site along the country's border with China, in North Korea, January 2, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

Leader Kim Jong Un praised troops in "overseas military operations" during a speech marking North Korea's founding anniversary, state media reported Thursday, an apparent nod to Pyongyang's assistance in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

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Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, North Korea has become a key ally of the Kremlin, sending troops to support Moscow's war effort in return for economic benefits and military technology, analysts say.

During comments marking North Korea's September 9, 1948 founding, Kim hailed overseas compatriots but paid special tribute to troops deployed abroad, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

"I also extend my special gratitude and profound respect to the commanders and soldiers of our military participating in overseas military operations," said Kim on the nation's the 78th anniversary.

"Our ideal is being realised rapidly thanks to patriotism, voluntary service and devoted contributions by all citizens praying for the country's prosperity," he added.

According to South Korea, some 2,000 North Korean troops have been killed in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In August, Ukraine claimed that Moscow had launched North Korean ballistic missiles in a strike that killed at least nine people and wounded dozens.

Kyiv has also said that up to 50,000 North Korean troops are due to deploy to Russia, although it has provided no evidence to back the claim or a timeframe for the deployment.

In making the claim, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Seoul to supply air defence systems to protect against Russian missiles, a request that has gone unanswered by the South.

AFP

North Korealeadersalutes'overseas' troops

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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