logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Sydney airport near-miss involved controllers flagged as high-fatigue risk, records show

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Qantas plane passes an air traffic control tower as it taxis along a runway Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
A Qantas plane passes an air traffic control tower as it taxis along a runway Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

Several air traffic controllers on duty when two Qantas aircraft nearly collided at Sydney airport in July had been flagged as facing a high risk of fatigue, according to internal records and a call recording obtained by Reuters, a staffing situation one shift manager described as "a bit insane".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The July 27 incident, in which a landing Qantas turboprop narrowly avoided a Qantas Boeing 737 that had been cleared to cross the runway, was the first of six near-misses at Sydney Airport in about a month, drawing further scrutiny of air traffic control staffing amid global shortages.

Of the 10 controllers on duty at the time, five were rated "H" for high fatigue risk under Australia's fatigue-management system, according to an internal log reviewed by Reuters. One was rated "M" for medium risk and one was "L" for low risk. The other three were not ranked as at risk of fatigue.

"We've got like five high fatigues on this morning. It's a bit insane," a controller shift manager told an air traffic management director in an internal call after the near-miss.

"Thankfully, they didn't hit, but it was pretty close and everyone up here is pretty rattled by it," he said in a recording reviewed by Reuters.

Two of the three controllers directly involved in the incident were “high fatigued” and the third was “medium fatigued,” the shift manager said.

The fatigue-risk ratings and the internal call, neither of which has previously been reported, occurred as aviation authorities worldwide grapple with concerns about overstretched air traffic control workforces and the risk of accidents.

Airservices Australia, the government agency that employs the country's air traffic controllers, declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation into the incident. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating all six near-misses to determine whether they share common safety issues or contributing factors.

FATIGUE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The fatigue management system does not measure whether a controller is actually fatigued. Instead, it uses an automated assessment of factors such as workload and scheduling to estimate the risk of fatigue.

Depending on the rating, controllers may be subject to mitigation measures approved by local shift managers or an air traffic management director, who may be based in another city. Those measures can include longer breaks, limits on traffic volumes handled by a controller, or ending a shift early.

Civil Air President Scott Nugent, whose union represents about 85% of Australian air traffic controllers, told Reuters that an increasing number of shifts in recent years had been assessed as carrying elevated fatigue risk, reflecting controllers getting less rest and working longer hours.

If a controller believed they were highly fatigued, they should not work in accordance with safety regulations, Nugent said.

"However, short staffing leads to people working more overtime, having fewer days off, working under more pressure and fatigue increasing," he said.

Airservices said in the six weeks to August 28 there had been unusually high short-term absences in Sydney that had a significant impact on its ability to fill all operational shifts, according to presentation slides from a meeting in Canberra last week obtained by Reuters.

Two Australia-based controllers told Reuters that staff are routinely permitted to continue working despite high fatigue-risk ratings and that heavy traffic and staffing shortages can make it difficult to implement mitigation measures effectively. One of them, based in Melbourne, said he had never seen a controller removed from duty because they were deemed too fatigued to work.

Controllers also told Reuters they face significant pressure to work overtime, receiving calls and messages urging them to take extra shifts, while knowing their absence could leave already stretched colleagues under greater pressure.

Globally, there are no uniform rules governing how long air traffic controllers can remain on duty, with countries instead required to develop their own fatigue-management programs. As a result, scheduling limits vary widely.

Under Airservices Australia's enterprise agreement, controllers can work up to 10 consecutive shifts, including additional and emergency duty, and are capped at 80 hours during a continuous run. By comparison, controllers in Canada can work up to eight consecutive days and those in the United States up to six, according to union officials.

Three Australian controllers and Civil Air told Reuters it is not uncommon for controllers to work 10 days in a row before receiving a single day off.

Longstanding staffing shortages in countries including Australia, Canada and the United States have resulted in controllers frequently working overtime.

In the U.S., overtime spending for air traffic controllers rose more than 300% between 2013 and 2024, reaching $200 million last year, according to a report by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences.

Reuters

Sydney airportnear-misscontrollershigh fatiguerisk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for BoE cash
FINANCE
02-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP Children identify their parents after being rescued from a flash flood site at Trishuli Army camp in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 28, 2026.
China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicentre over flood risk
CHINA
28-08-2026 13:47 HKT
Nepali army soldiers move a survivor on a stretcher following flash floods and a mudslide near the Nepal-Tibet border in Nepal, in this handout image obtained on August 27, 2026. Nepali Army/Handout via REUTERS
Lake overflows on Nepal-China border, sparking panic and halting rescue
WORLD
28-08-2026 11:48 HKT
A Qantas plane passes an air traffic control tower as it taxis along a runway Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia transport safety regulator probes two more incidents at Sydney airport
WORLD
26-08-2026 17:19 HKT
A Qantas logo is visible on the tail of an aeroplane at an airport in Sydney, Australia, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Australia investigates fourth close call at Sydney airport in less than a month
WORLD
21-08-2026 13:10 HKT
Insurance Authority. Singtao
IA warns on premium financing risks as new business contributions hit 36pc in H1 2026
FINANCE
20-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
HK's new offshore Chinese government bond futures challenge US treasuries: BNP Paribas
FINANCE
05-08-2026 20:54 HKT
A colony of mushroom leather coral grows on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Great Barrier Reef at risk of 'collapse', scientists warn
WORLD
21-07-2026 18:47 HKT
Dr Kelly Hogan, marine geophysicist, British Antarctic Survey, poses aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough during a tour of the vessel ahead of a mission to Greenland to study how warming affects the ice sheet and improve forecasts of its impact on the Atlantic, in Harwich, Britain, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Scientists sail for Greenland to study glacier melt risk
WORLD
15-07-2026 10:21 HKT
The JetBlue terminal is empty as most flights are cancelled at Logan International Airport during a winter blizzard snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US agencies probe near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport
WORLD
23-06-2026 15:25 HKT
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
22 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
20 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.