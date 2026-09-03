Musical diplomacy takes center stage as Thai and Singaporean leaders jam to 'Let It Be'

In a notable display of personal rapport and musical diplomacy, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took to the stage together to perform classic hits during an official banquet in Bangkok, capping off the first bilateral leaders' retreat between the two nations in 11 years.

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Prime ministers bond over classic hits at official dinner

During the evening banquet following their formal summit on Wednesday, the two leaders delighted attendees by delivering a joint musical performance.

The Singaporean prime minister played acoustic guitar while his Thai counterpart handled lead vocals, performing renditions of The Beatles' anthem Let It Be and Bob Dylan's classic Blowin' in the Wind.

The informal jam session served as a lighthearted illustration of the close personal ties and enduring friendship between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

Reviving high-level dialogue across strategic sectors

The musical showcase followed intensive discussions during the fifth bilateral leaders' informal meeting, which marked the revival of top-level summitry after an 11-year hiatus.

In their working sessions and subsequent joint press conference, the prime ministers engaged in comprehensive exchanges covering key areas of mutual interest, including defense, food security, energy, cross-border investment, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

Joint regional leadership and community welfare initiatives

With Thailand and Singapore scheduled to assume the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in successive years, both leaders affirmed their shared commitment to steering the regional bloc through global challenges and strengthening regional resilience.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on social welfare and community development, which deepens bilateral cooperation and personnel exchanges to advance the rights and support systems for women, children, and persons with disabilities.