logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Nepalis pin hopes on 'wall of the missing' in hunt for relatives after deadly flood

WORLD
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People look at photographs of missing people on a wall outside Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital following the deadly flash floods and mudslide, reacts outside Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha /File Photo
People look at photographs of missing people on a wall outside Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital following the deadly flash floods and mudslide, reacts outside Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha /File Photo

Sati Sigdel makes daily visits to a hospital wall in Kathmandu blanketed in hundreds of photographs, some of missing relatives, others of retrieved bodies yet to be identified, in desperate hopes of finding news of her cousin.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We put up her photo three days ago, but we still haven't heard anything," Sigdel said of her cousin, Sweety Paithan, one of more than 4,200 missing after a catastrophic flood triggered by a glacier collapse killed more than 1,200 people.

Hopes for survivors are dimming steadily more than a week after the disaster, although Nepali authorities are keeping up relentless search efforts, with some 900 feared trapped in hydroelectric power plants.

Late on Wednesday, a handful of people from across mountainous Nepal were carefully scanning the pictures on the wall at the capital's Tribhuvan University teaching hospital, and asking nearby guards if they had heard their names.

"We're hoping for a miracle," said Sapna Neupane, who was hoping to make contact with her maternal uncle's family of four, all missing. "It's hard just to stand in front of this wall, looking at thousands of pictures."

Some pictures are embedded in posters meticulously filled in with details of the missing and contact numbers, while others are handwritten scribbles under photographs.

In one, the word "Missing" is emblazoned above the heads of a couple standing beside each other. Another depicts a muscular young man, with a close-up of a left-arm tattoo, probably to help identify him.

At the nearby Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of the Bagmati River, some families were cremating straw effigies, having given up hope after unsuccessful searches for their relatives.

"It weighs heavily on my heart," said Tapindra Prasad Timalsina, as a Hindu priest chanted prayers while others poured water on an effigy of his relative, 21-year-old Sabin, before lighting the pyre, in a rite typically reserved for the dead.

Back at the wall, hope was undimmed for Sigdel, however, in her vigil maintained since Monday.

"I come here every day with my relatives and friends, hoping for news," she said.

Reuters

Nepaliswall of the missinghuntrelativesdeadly flood

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Scientist of the Malbran institute, members of Health Minister of Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego and members of National Park Administration walk towards the forest to place mouse traps near Ushuaia, Argentina on May 18, 2026.
Argentine scientists lay first traps in hantavirus hunt
WORLD
19-05-2026 11:08 HKT
Australian police intensify hunt for gunman who killed three in rural town
WORLD
23-01-2026 18:34 HKT
Alice Leung Shuk-ling (left) Phillip Chiu Ping-chuen (right)
‘Hong Kong's Modern-Day Titanic': Delayed inquest reveals painful truths for victims' families
NEWS
21-01-2026 14:52 HKT
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows BBC Board member, Robbie Gibb giving evidence to a hearing of the Culture, Media & Sport Select Committee at Portcullis House in London on November 24, 2025. (Photo by PRU / AFP)
BBC launches hunt for new boss as Trump row rumbles on
WORLD
25-11-2025 09:59 HKT
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP. French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background, in Paris on October 19, 2025.
Louvre denies tapping Israeli firm in theft probe
WORLD
21-10-2025 11:05 HKT
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP. French police officers stand in front of the Louvre Museum after a robbery, in Paris on October 19, 2025.
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders
WORLD
21-10-2025 10:02 HKT
Photo by - / LUDMILA YILMAZ / AFP This handout picture taken on July 30, 2026 shows Swiss pilgrim Natalia Rjumin-Girardet posing at Syangja View Tower in Putalibazar.
'We were incredibly lucky', says Swiss survivor of Nepal floods
WORLD
23 mins ago
Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP Family members register their information with police personnel to give blood samples for DNA testing to help identify their missing relatives after flash floods, at the Nepal Police Hospital in Kathmandu on September 3, 2026.
Nepal seeks climate justice after Himalayan disaster
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM / AFP Students visit Phu Wiang Dinosaur Museum in Khon Kaen on August 19, 2026.
Thailand's 'Jurassic Park' shines light on dinosaur evolution
WORLD
1 hour ago
A South Korean war veteran holds the national flag during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea to open Sejong presidential office by 2029, move 350 institutions from Seoul
WORLD
2 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.