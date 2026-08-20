logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump's devoted 'human printer' in media glare

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026.
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026.

She is a near-constant presence at US President Donald Trump's side, but until recently his ultra-loyal aide Natalie Harp had managed to stay out of the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

That has all changed since it emerged the 35-year-old was one of a handful of people who secretly swapped from Air Force One with Trump in Turkey after a security threat.

The blonde executive assistant to the president was then mentioned by a Democratic senate hopeful, in comments that set the internet alight -- and incensed the White House.

"He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar," Jon Ossoff, who is widely viewed as a 2028 presidential contender, said in a speech at the weekend.

But just who is this aide to the 80-year-old Trump, who reportedly has not taken a single day of holiday since the Republican returned to power last year?

 

- 'Never leave me' -

 

Harp has been dubbed the "human printer" -- thanks to her role carrying a portable machine to print out documents that Trump asks for.

But that severely underestimates her role.

She effectively functions as a gatekeeper to the president by controlling the information that gets through to Trump -- often reportedly pointing him towards right-wing material on social media.

Harp is also one of the few officials with direct access to Trump's Truth Social account.

She types out posts as Trump dictates them, even inserting his trademark capital letters, according to footage in the documentary "Art of the Surge" on the 2024 election campaign.

Trump reportedly believes she is invaluable, which explains her frequent presence in his company everywhere from the Oval Office to his private helicopter, Marine One, and to the presidential jet itself.

"All of you will go off and make money... she'll never leave me," Trump said, adding that she was the only person who loved him as much as his wife and children, according to the book "Regime Change" by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

 

- 'With all my heart' -

 

The scale of her loyalty to the president has raised eyebrows in some quarters.

"You are all that matters to me," Harp wrote in one note to Trump, according to "Regime Change." Another note apologized for being an "embarrassment" after video showed her sprinting to keep up with Trump's golf cart on his course in Scotland, the New York Times said, and was signed "With all my heart, Natalie."

In 2023, Harp once insisted on riding in the trunk of an SUV to accompany him on a trip to a New York courthouse after staffers said there wasn't space for her in the motorcade, CNN reported.

The White House strongly defended her role.

"Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump's team," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to AFP. "The media should get back to reporting real news and stop regurgitating Trump-Deranged liberal talking points."

The MAGA media bubble has also united to attack both Ossoff and the media over the comments.

Trump swerved a question this week about Harp but compared Ossoff to late television star Pee-wee Herman while the White House attacked a CNN reporter for asking the question, even saying her children would be ashamed of her.

 

- Cancer battle -

 

Harp's estranged brother Preston told CNN he believed her "infatuation" with Trump was not a "physical attraction" -- but stemmed from the fact that she believes Trump saved her life.

Natalie Harp has said she suffered from terminal bone cancer, but was cured because of experimental drugs she had access to because of a program brought in by Trump in his first term.

While she rarely speaks in public now, she became a fixture at Republican-linked speaking events where she would tell the story, and also appeared on hard-right cable news.

"My good Samaritan," Harp said when she appeared on stage with Trump at a "Faith and Freedom Coalition" meeting in 2018.

"I wouldn't be alive today, if it wasn't for you," Harp told the Republican National Convention in 2020.

AFP

Trumpdevotedhuman printermedia glare

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Trump threatens economic punishment on 'any country' helping Iran
WORLD
4 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says will meet North Korea's Kim later this year
WORLD
7 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Opening Statement of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. ROLEX DELA PENA/Pool via REUTERS /File Photo
China's Wang Yi in South Korea for talks amid Trump push to revive North Korea diplomacy
CHINA
17 hours ago
A child walks past members of the National Guard after U.S. President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and ordered an increased presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 23, 2025. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
Trump put thousands of soldiers on Washington's streets. They seldom stop crime
WORLD
17 hours ago
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
US securities regulator proposes long-awaited crypto rules
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Anti-war protesters attend a rally calling for a halt to the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, August 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea minister says Trump appears to be pressuring Seoul over Iran, investment
WORLD
21 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS
Trump puts three-day pause on new 50pc tariffs on Canadian goods after claiming deal
FINANCE
19-08-2026 11:52 HKT
Trump says no Iran talks planned, claims Hormuz 'new US territory'
WORLD
19-08-2026 06:15 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump cross south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, after Trump briefly stepped over to the northern side, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019.
More Trump-Kim 'love'? What we know about North Korea
WORLD
18-08-2026 18:21 HKT
U.S. Army soldiers move jerrycans at a U.S. army base near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, in Dongducheon, South Korea, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
How has the US-South Korea relationship evolved under Trump?
WORLD
18-08-2026 15:44 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
10 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.