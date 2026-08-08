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WORLD

SEC drops insider trading suit against ex-healthcare executive pardoned by Trump

WORLD
08-08-2026 12:44 HKT
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United States Securities and Exchange Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration created on April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
United States Securities and Exchange Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration created on April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was moving to dismiss an insider trading lawsuit against Terren Peizer, a former healthcare executive who was convicted of insider trading by a federal jury in 2024 and then pardoned by President Donald Trump.

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Here are the details:

  • In 2023, Peizer, 65, the founder and former chief executive of healthcare company Ontrak, was charged by the Department of Justice with insider trading.
  • The SEC also launched civil insider trading charges against him in a parallel action.
  • At the time, authorities called the charges groundbreaking. It was the first criminal case involving the use of a pre-arranged stock-selling program designed to help shield executives from such charges.
  • Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company's largest customer, authorities said.
  • He was convicted of insider trading by a federal jury in Los Angeles in 2024. Jurors found him guilty of two counts of insider trading and one count of securities fraud.
  • He was sentenced in 2025 to 3.5 years in prison.
  • Trump pardoned him in January this year.
  • Peizer was a protege of Michael Milken, once considered Wall Street's "junk bond king."
  • In 2020 during his first term, Trump had pardoned Milken, who had previously pleaded guilty to securities fraud and served about two years in prison.
  • Critics and rights advocates have often pointed to such pardons as examples of double standards as Trump has used fraud claims against some migrants to pursue a hardline immigration crackdown, especially in Minnesota earlier this year.

Reuters

SECinsider tradingsuitex-healthcare executivepardonedTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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