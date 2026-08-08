SEC drops insider trading suit against ex-healthcare executive pardoned by Trump

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was moving to dismiss an insider trading lawsuit against Terren Peizer, a former healthcare executive who was convicted of insider trading by a federal jury in 2024 and then pardoned by President Donald Trump.

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In 2023, Peizer, 65, the founder and former chief executive of healthcare company Ontrak, was charged by the Department of Justice with insider trading.

The SEC also launched civil insider trading charges against him in a parallel action.

At the time, authorities called the charges groundbreaking. It was the first criminal case involving the use of a pre-arranged stock-selling program designed to help shield executives from such charges.

Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company's largest customer, authorities said.

He was convicted of insider trading by a federal jury in Los Angeles in 2024. Jurors found him guilty of two counts of insider trading and one count of securities fraud.

He was sentenced in 2025 to 3.5 years in prison.

Trump pardoned him in January this year.

Peizer was a protege of Michael Milken, once considered Wall Street's "junk bond king."

In 2020 during his first term, Trump had pardoned Milken, who had previously pleaded guilty to securities fraud and served about two years in prison.

Critics and rights advocates have often pointed to such pardons as examples of double standards as Trump has used fraud claims against some migrants to pursue a hardline immigration crackdown, especially in Minnesota earlier this year.

Reuters