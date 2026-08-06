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WORLD

UN expert welcomes moves to extradite Tate brothers

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP Joseph D. McBride, attorney for Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, speaks to the press following an extradition hearing for the Tate brothers at the C. Clyde Atkins US Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on July 27, 2026.
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP Joseph D. McBride, attorney for Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, speaks to the press following an extradition hearing for the Tate brothers at the C. Clyde Atkins US Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on July 27, 2026.

The United Nations' special rapporteur on violence against women and girls on Wednesday welcomed moves towards extraditing radical social media influencer Andrew Tate, saying nobody should be above the law, regardless of status.

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Tate is one of the most prominent proponents of the so-called "manosphere" network of communities, many of them online, that focus on traditional masculinity, anti-feminism, and self-improvement.

Tate and his brother Tristan are in US custody as Britain seeks their extradition to face new charges of rape, sex trafficking and assault.

UN special rapporteur Reem Alsalem said the proceedings against the brothers were an important step towards ensuring they face accountability for serious allegations of violence against women and girls.

"After years of law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities ignoring and dismissing the testimonies and experiences of women who came forward with credible allegations against the Tate brothers, these recent proceedings offer renewed hope that justice may finally be achieved," Alsalem said.

"Given in particular the scale of the alleged offences, and the Tate brothers' global influence in promoting misogyny and harmful models of masculinity, it is urgent and imperative that they face justice."

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to report their findings in their given field. They do not, therefore, speak for the United Nations itself.

Tate promotes his divisive views, often incorporating alpha-male and aggressively misogynistic themes, to millions on social media including 10.8 million followers on X.

The Tates face 59 charges in total -- 42 against Andrew and 17 against Tristan.

Tate and his younger sibling were detained by US authorities in Miami last month in a move their lawyer called "politically motivated".

The Tates are challenging their extradition, with their lawyer saying they are innocent.

The Tates are British-US dual citizens who have been avid supporters of US President Donald Trump.

In Romania, where they have been based in recent years, the Tates face allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

"All too often, perpetrators of violence against women exploit delays, fragmented jurisdictional responses and their wealth, power or influential public profile to evade accountability," said Alsalem.

"No one should be above the law, regardless of their status, influence or international reach."

AFP

UN expertextraditionTate brothers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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