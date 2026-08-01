5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Aomori coast, no tsunami threat

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off the coast of Japan's Aomori Prefecture.

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The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the seismic event at a depth of 80 kilometers.

The Japan Broadcasting Corporation noted that tremors were felt across several regions.

Residents in Hakodate City in Hokkaido, as well as those in Aomori and Iwate prefectures, experienced the shaking.

Following the event, meteorological authorities assured the public that the earthquake poses no tsunami risk.