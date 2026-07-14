Gibraltar set to remove 118-year-old border controls with Spain in 'new era'

Gibraltar is set to remove its border controls with Spain from July 15, ending 118 years of frontier restrictions under a landmark agreement between the UK and the EU following Brexit.

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The border, first erected in 1908, has been a source of friction for generations, with thousands of Spanish workers crossing daily from La Línea de la Concepción to the British Overseas Territory. During peak hours, queues have often stretched for hours.

"This is something historic," said Juan Franco, mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, noting that a third of local companies' income comes from clients in Gibraltar. The removal of the border is expected to bring major economic benefits to one of Spain's most deprived areas, where unemployment is close to 30 percent.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly (96 percent) to remain in the EU in 2016, driven by concerns over sovereignty claims and trade disruption. The new arrangement aligns Gibraltar with the EU customs union and Schengen zone, allowing complete fluidity of people and goods.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo described the deal as "a new dawn" for Gibraltar's relationship with Spain and the EU, adding: "Business will now be able to see a footfall increase which is not going to be restrained by a potential queue."

Goods sold in Gibraltar must now comply with EU regulations, and a new transaction tax starting at 15 percent is being introduced to replace import duties.

The agreement was reached after years of negotiation involving Spain, the EU and the UK, with formal approval from UK and European parliaments still pending.