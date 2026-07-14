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WORLD

Captain arrested after Phu Quoc boat capsizing kills 15 Indian tourists

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The captain of a boat that capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island on July 11, killing 15 Indian tourists, has been arrested for violating water transport safety regulations, local media reported.

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The accident occurred around 1pm near Ngoai Van Tui island, a popular tourist spot. The group was on an employee trip organised by Indian smartphone brand Lava International, including staff, dealers and retail partners. The group was divided into three boats, with one carrying 32 passengers and four Vietnamese crew members capsizing less than half a kilometre after departing.

Survivors told VN Express that the captain had asked everyone to wear life jackets before departure, but many only carried them in their hands. After the boat overturned, some passengers became trapped inside the cabin and had to escape through the bow or windows.

A passing boat captain said he saw more than a dozen people clinging to the overturned vessel, while others without life jackets struggled in the water. He rescued four people within 10 minutes using lifebuoys.

The captain, Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, has been arrested.

Phu Quoc boat accident Indian tourists

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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